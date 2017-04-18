Username: 1

Attorney General Hector Balderas met Tuesday with Fifth Judicial District Attorney Dianna Luce to get an update on the murder case of Juan David Villegas, who is being detained at the Chaves County Detention Center on five murder charges related to the murders of his wife and four young daughters, as well as four counts of intentional abuse of a child, resulting in death.

Villegas had a hearing in district court in Roswell on Tuesday to assign him legal counsel.

“We offered our continued assistance in the event that there are legal issues that develop,” Balderas said. “We want to continue to support the DA’s office and local law enforcement.”

Villegas, 35, was extradited from Mexico last month, where authorities say he fled after allegedly shooting and killing his family in cold blood in their home in the 2300 block of North Davis Avenue on June 11.

U.S. law enforcement officials, including Balderas, worked with Mexican officials to have Villegas returned to the United States from Sonora, Mexico, on March 29. He had been held in Mexico for more than nine months following his June 12 arrest in Mexico.

“When the Mexican officials secured him, he was secured months ago, but it was still a very strenuous situation to work with diplomatic channels,” Balderas said. “We had to go [auth] through the (U.S.) Department of State. Even though he was in local law enforcement custody, we needed to secure support from the PGR (Procuraduría General de la República), which is the national federal prosecutors, and also (U.S.) State Department officials. So it was a complicated process. But it was also a very timely extradition compared with some of the other extraditions in the past. So we felt very fortunate. And then the U.S. Marshals was very supportive as well.”

Villegas faces a possible penalty of life imprisonment for each of the five murder charges, but not the death penalty, which the state abolished in 2009. New Mexico has executed just one inmate since 1960, the 2001 execution of Terry Clark, who received a lethal injection after being convicted of raping and killing 9-year-old Dena Lynn Gore of Artesia.

Luce testified at a New Mexico House of Representatives committee hearing last month that New Mexico is the best place in the U.S. to be a convicted criminal because of the purported leniency of the state’s criminal laws. A Republican-backed bill that would have reinstated the death penalty in New Mexico for those convicted of killing law enforcement officers, corrections officers and minors was stalled by a party-line vote in the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee in March.

Balderas said he is reluctant to speak about the efficacy of the death penalty because his office is currently handling three appeals of death penalty cases in which the defendants were convicted of murder prior to the state’s abolition of the death penalty. However, he said the Villegas family murder presents a compelling argument for the execution of the alleged worst of the worst killers. The Villegas family murders are the worst mass murder in New Mexico since another domestic violence case in Chimayó in 1991 when Rick Abeyta shot and killed seven people, including his estranged girlfriend and two law enforcement officers. He was convicted and sentenced to 146 years in prison.

“I remain open-minded about working with families who have been the victims of heinous, heinous crimes,” Balderas said. “It’s very difficult to tell those families that the death penalty shouldn’t be available. I’m going to continue studying that. I don’t think it’s an issue that’s going away.”

While not a lawmaker in a position to decide the death penalty issue, Balderas said, in general, that executions later called into question by DNA evidence and wrongful interrogations led to the repeal of the death penalty in New Mexico and many other states.

Balderas said many New Mexicans are open to the idea of reinstating the death penalty for the murders of young children and for acts of terrorism.

“Basically, the unlawful prosecutions of innocent individuals was really a driver to undo the death penalty. Many were executed,” he said. “I don’t necessarily take a position on it, but we’re supportive of what the New Mexico Legislature and the general public feels is an appropriate punishment. Here, you have a case where the death penalty is not available anymore, yet our law office is the last agency trying to enforce the last three remaining individuals on death row. We’re fighting appeal after appeal. But we stand ready to carry out the law of the land as it’s written.”

Balderas also said he met Tuesday with Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh.

“This is our continued effort to reach out to rural New Mexico on protecting families,” the attorney general said. “We offered continued trainings in the local public schools. We also offered to assist the mayor if they identify any areas where we can continue to protect families. We talked a lot about the high murder rate here. We talked about also offering any type of technical support combating domestic violence. It’s a very unfortunate driver in our communities.”

Interim editor Jeff Tucker may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 302, or at editor@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: jtucker Jeff Tucker, who joined the Roswell Daily Record in May 2014, covers courts, county and state government, politics and general assignments for the newspaper. Prior to joining the Daily Record, Tucker reported on county and state government for the Rio Grande Sun in Espanola, N.M. He began his journalism career in 1997, freelance writing for his hometown newspaper in Michigan City, Ind. Tucker also has been a journalist for several newspapers in Indiana, and for newspapers in Oil City, Pa., Robstown, Texas, and Wolf Point, Mont. He has also been a newsman for The Associated Press in Indianapolis, and an independent freelance writer for the AP in Helena, Mont. Throughout his career, Tucker has won a total of 23 individual journalism awards from the New Mexico, Montana, South Texas, West Texas, Texas and Hoosier press associations and the Associated Press. After graduating from Purdue University where Tucker studied communications and political science, he was a congressional intern in Washington, D.C. and a legislative intern for the Indiana House of Representatives.

« Study: Air center needs new marketing structure Balderas nearing decision on governor’s race; State attorney general likes being state’s top cop »