Interim Superintendent Susan Sanchez, center, has had her contract extended into the next academic year. Board members voted unanimously Monday night to extend her contract beyond June 30 so that the board has sufficient time to conduct a search for superintendent. Board member Mona Kirk is at left. Board President Nicole Austin is shown at right. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Education leaders discuss bullying, social media fights

The Roswell school board has approved a $150,000 contract for the next academic year for Interim Superintendent Susan Sanchez.

Also at the Monday night meeting of the Roswell Independent School District Board of Education, some of the concerns about bullying voiced by parents at a March meeting were addressed by Sanchez.

Following an executive session, the board voted unanimously to approve extending Sanchez’s contract into the 2017-18 year. Her previous contract as interim was due to expire June 30.

Board President Nicole Austin said, “We as a board want to say that the main reason we are doing this contract extension for Ms. Sanchez is to allow the board sufficient time to do a proper superintendent search. We don’t want to rush this process. We want to make sure that we get the right person in here. And so we are extending this out to her so that we do have the time that is needed to get the right candidate for the district and not rush it.”

Sanchez was named interim [auth] following the Feb. 16 resignation of Tom Burris. He stepped down about a week after school board elections unseated some incumbents and brought in candidates who had been openly critical of his performance.

Sanchez has said she intends to seek the superintendent’s position. She is a Roswell native who has been a public school teacher and a school and district administrator for 26 years, mostly in the Roswell area. She served once before as interim superintendent for a brief time in 2012 before Burris was hired.

Burris is on paid administrative leave until June 30. He cited his eligibility for retirement and his desire to spend more time with his children when resigning.

As interim superintendent, Sanchez is heading a district with 21 schools, about 10,300 students and about 1,200 employees.

Prior to the contract announcement, Sanchez reported to the board about her and other district staff efforts to address the issues parents have raised about recent bullying at local schools.

Parents at a March meeting and on social media have described serious bullying incidents that have included physical fights, death threats and, in a previous year, a suicide attempt. A Parents Against Bullying of Roswell Facebook page formed recently has more than 400 members, some of whom have shared some of their experiences and worries.

Sanchez told the board that she had met with one of the parents who spoke last month. After the meeting, she said that she has contacted all those who spoke and wants to meet with each of them.

So far, Sanchez, told the board, she and her administrative team have taken several actions. These included meeting with all administrators at schools to make sure that they are informed about current district policies and procedures regarding bullying and cyberbullying.

She said the district has decided after those meetings to revise its policy handbook to clarify rules about cellphone use on school campuses and the consequences for videotaping and posting fights to social media.

“We also talked about contacting parents in a timely manner so that they know what is happening at the school. So we have the expectation that all parents will be contacted immediately as soon as an incident occurs,” Sanchez said. “We also talked about … increasing staff members on duty (during lunch recess) and we have done that at all four middle schools.”

She said they went from seven to 10 monitors required at lunch periods.

Sanchez also said that Berrendo Middle School has started using colored vests for school monitors so that youth can quickly recognize adults if help is needed. She said that the district is looking into providing those vests to other schools.

The district is also considering the possibility of expanding to high schools an anti-bullying curriculum previously used at Berrendo Middle. She said the district staff is working with the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office on that effort.

Another idea coming out of meetings was to make it easier for parents to find the policy handbook and to report concerns.

“We are going to continue to ensure that all our kids have a safe environment,” Sanchez said.

In response to a question about how many schools in the district have working security cameras, Sanchez said that she would report back to the board about that at a future meeting.

Sergio Gonzalez, a parent who spoke in March and attended Monday’s meeting as well, said he is “70 percent satisfied” with the responses received after meeting with Sanchez for about 30 minutes Monday.

Gonzalez said that he hopes Sanchez will follow through to talk to all parents who have voiced concerns and that the promised reforms will occur. In his remarks Monday to board members, Gonzalez said he stands ready to help with ideas or solutions if needed.

“I am going to pay close attention,” he said after the meeting. “I am going to keep my eye on it and see what they do.”

A future article will discuss other discussions and actions at the Monday meeting, including a vote to raise pay for some workers and the newly announced state valuation per student for 2017-18 of $4,053.55, an increase from the current year.

