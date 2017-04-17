Roswell’s elite prep athletes recognized by school board
Roswell High senior Jaedyn De La Cerda, left, and RISD Director of Activities and Athletics Troy Hudson pose for a photo outside of Pueblo Auditorium Monday afternoon, where [auth] the Roswell Independent School District Board of Education recognized De La Cerda, the 2017 Gatorade New Mexico Girls Basketball Player of the Year and soon-to-be New Mexico Lobo. Also recognized were the three state championship squads from the 2016-17 school year; Class 5A state boys basketball champs the Roswell Coyotes, 5A state girls basketball champs the Goddard Lady Rockets and the 5A state dance champs, Roswell High’s Charlie’s Angels, who took their sixth-straight state crown. (J.T. Keith Photo)
