A new recreational business is planned by a Roswell resident, but he would need county approval to proceed.

Alfredo Garcia wants to open an airsoft BB field on about 20 acres of agricultural l[auth] and off of Highway 285 between Roswell and Artesia, but the Chaves County Board of Commissioners would have to approve a request for a special permit first since the land is now zoned agricultural-residential. That request is scheduled to be heard at the group’s Thursday 9 a.m. meeting.

Garcia, who said he owns rental properties, characterizes the venture as spurred mostly by a desire to give him and his friends a place to play.

“It is not intended to make me a millionaire,” Garcia said, “ but it is really just intended for people who play airsoft.”

He says he and a group of about 20 to 25 people play on a regular basis, and he is aware of about 45 to 50 more in surrounding cities that compete.

At this time, the area doesn’t have an established place for gamers, he said.

“Right now, we just have to find somewhere outdoors,” he said, explaining that competitors often use public state lands.

The activity is similar to paintball, he said, but instead of paintballs to create a simulated combat game, people use Air Electric Guns to shoot small, biodegradable BBs at each other.

“Think of it as someone pinching you,” said Garcia. “It hurts for two or three seconds.”

Garcia said that the proposed business will have no environmental impacts or harmful effects to the property’s one neighbor. The guns are quiet, he said, the property is large, the BBs biodegrade in 90 days and traffic will be limited, as only about 40 people are expected during operating hours from sunrise to sunset Saturday and Sunday.

He added that he will enforce safety requirements, such as having someone trained in first aid on site and making sure that people wear goggles or safety glasses. To create more combat-like environments, players often dress in camouflage and other military-type gear, Garcia said.

If the commissioners approve the special permit, Garcia thinks he’ll have the first airsoft field done by June or July.

“The biggest part will be prepping the field,” he said. “We are going to start with the big field, which is 5 acres, and we will be adding obstacles and hills and things that people can hide behind.”

If the “test of the viability” of the business pans out, Garcia will expand the operation during the next two to three years to include two smaller BB fields and two paintball fields. He also might hire an employee or two.

Internet searches and social media indicate that there are a few airsoft business ventures in New Mexico, including a couple of facilities in the Albuquerque area.

Garcia said that he intends to buy the property that is the subject of the special permit. Online county records show that the land is now owned by Carole A. and Ernest M. Cherry Jr. of New Hampshire. The property was valued in 2017 at $64 an acre, with an assessed value for tax purposes of $21 an acre.

The county Planning and Zoning staff has not received any objections to the proposed facility, according to county documents, and have recommended approval if certain stipulations are met, including proof of liability insurance and other safety measures regarding the property.

