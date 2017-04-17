Username: 1

Keith

The Roswell Daily Record sports department is happy to welcome new reporter J.T. Keith to our lean, mean sports coverage team.

“I look forward to joining this legendary newspaper that is highly acclaimed in [auth] the industry,” Keith said. “I look forward to bring the Record’s readers the most comprehensive sports coverage in southeastern New Mexico.”

Keith, an Ohio native, spent the last eight months working for Western News&Info, Inc., a holding company headquartered in Arizona that owns a number of newspapers.

Keith covered high school sports for the Camp Verde Bugle in Camp Verde, Arizona and the Verde Independent, which serves Camp Verde, Cottonwood, Sedona and the Verde Vally in Arizona. He quickly moved on to the Kingman Daily Miner, a six-day weekly newspaper, where he tracked the athletic squads for three high schools, handling writing, photography and page design, as well as shooting and editing video for the web and social media.

“After six months of searching, the Record has found the right fit for our small sports coverage team,” said sports editor AJ Dickman. “JT has the energy and desire necessary to document the unique prep and amateur sports setting that is Roswell and the surrounding area. We have two Class 5A high schools, a 4A military school, a 2A Christian school and three small schools just south of town — 3A Dexter, 2A Hagerman and single-A Lake Arthur. Every school has at least one powerhouse team that is always a threat to take home the blue trophy, and the Record wants to be there every time. JT will help us accomplish that.”

Keith holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales and a Master of Arts in sports media from Texas Tech. He interned at the Hobbs News-Sun as part of his graduation requirements from January to May 2016. Keith also worked for the Midland Reporter-Telegram in Midland, Texas and the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal in Lubbock, Texas, covering college and high school athletics.

Keith grew fond of the region during his university days and jumped at the opportunity to return to the Land of Enchantment, and specifically the state-leading high school athletic landscape of Roswell and Chaves County.

“I’m excited to be part of a booming sports scene, with three state championship teams crowned this year,” said Keith. “I fell in love with New Mexico while attending Eastern and in my opinion, the people of this state are the warmest, nicest, most compassionate people I have ever met. I’m happy to be aboard.”

Interim editor Jeff Tucker, who has done a little moonlighting on the sports side of the newsroom, said he was pleased to welcome a new reporter to the fold.

“We’re so delighted to have JT with us and fully staff our sports department for the first time in six months,” Tucker said. “On his first day on the job (Monday), JT has already shown a great enthusiasm to cover Roswell sports and we look forward to our enhanced local sports coverage with him on board.”

