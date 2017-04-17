Username: 1

Well, I see “King Kintigh” and his minions are at it again. Once again they have ignored the will of the people of Roswell and forged ahead with their pet [auth] project.

Personally, I believe the figures they used to justify their ruling were deliberately inflated to justify their action.

Mayor and council, you are in for a rude awakening in 2018. As Richard Garcia said, “We’ll get them at the polls!” I certainly have seen enough of the GOP, both local and national doing as they d— well please concerning people’s lives. I would not be surprised to see juvenile crime on the rise after this ruling.

Lee Sides

Roswell

