Deitrich Bonhoffer said that silence in the face of evil is itself evil. The Apostle Paul said that greed or “the love of money is the root of all evil.” 2 Timothy 6:10. The evil I see is the stigma piled on the mentality ill by both themselves and others. We have real-life evidence that the law will not change that. I have yet to see any benefit for the psychiatric community for the Americans with Disabilities Act. Our disabilities are hidden in the dark secrets of the brain.

As the Taos News pointed out, the effective mental treatment must be driven and demanded by the citizens, by [auth] psychiatrists, and I agree that what happens between doctor’s visits, only she says more important than the visits. It all qualifies as positive or negative therapy. It’s evil to deny the mentally ill proper medication for their physical brain diseases.

We need to remember that our country is on an experimental journey and never considers it to have arrived. We must also consider it of the church itself.

I remember a better Rowell when consumers were more acceptable residents. We had more accessible doctors, doctors in psychology in the police department with a Crisis Intervention Team. My wife visited several radio and TV stations and published public service announcements. The consumers also came together to help each other with free and some of the best therapy. I try to schedule my medical so I can attend the Consumer Support Group in Albuquerque.

Our medical histories extend all the way back to the first humans and reflect the import of all our ancestors. Eve shows a desire to be “better than natural,” a practice that we institutionalize as ambition. Emotional lift seems the main measure. The new discipline, behavioral economics, is showing this as applied buying and spending. My economics professor of a decade ago called it “util of satisfaction.” When challenged, Eve proceeded to blame others, a practice repeatedly performed by many of our chosen leaders. What does this do to our credibility? The church makes unkept promises and it reaps the consequences.

Soon after we read of the expulsion from the garden, their son, Cain, slew his brother Abel and questions his responsibility for Abel’s fate. Such is the consequence of the attitude of competition.

We are all members of the human family as evidenced by DNA, genetics and various traditions.

We are responsible for our treatment of our relatives and medical science indicates that longevity is affected by our experiences.

Stanley McConnell

Roswell

