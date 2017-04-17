Easter Egg-stravaganza
An Easter Extravaganza was held Thursday for the children, families and the individuals of Los Pasi[auth] tos Learning Center, Los Pasitos Early Intervention and Tobosa to bring children, family and community members together to celebrate Easter. Festivities included an Easter egg hunt, entertainment and pictures with a giant Easter bunny provided by Ed and Kathy Cook. Pictured above are the Los Pasitos Learning Center Fox and Giraffe classes; children pictured, from left, are Kaeden Corrales, Eduardo Corrales, Andrew Ramirez, Bella Leyba, Blanca Ruiz, Azeliah Gonzalez, Rickey Riley, Aubryanna Flores, Lucas Olivas, Alyanna Carrasco, Roman Becker. Staff from left to right: Yvonne Reyes, Margarita Herrera, Kailynn Sanders, Mayra Davila (Karissa Meraz being held by staff) and Nicole Landers. Far right: Jackie Males. (Submitted Photo)
