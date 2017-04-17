Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Arrests and arrest citations

Cipio Aguilar, 38, of the 1200 block of West McGaffey Street was charged at 7:25 a.m Saturday with unlawful use of license.

Christopher C. Perez Jr. of Dexter was charged by Roswell police Friday at 2:02 a.m. after an incident in the [auth] 700 block of West 18th Street. The police report indicates that marijuana and a glass smoking device were found in connection with the incident.

Burglaries

Police were dispatched to the 4500 block of North Main Street at 12:52 a.m. Sunday in response to a burglary call. Losses of a third row seat and a weed eater along with damages to a 2009 Suburban were reported at $775.

Criminal damages

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of South Atkinson Avenue at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in response to a criminal damage call. $4,000 worth of air conditioner copper was reported damaged.

Police were dispatched to the 2300 block of North Sherman Avenue at 2:23 a.m. Thursday in response to a criminal damage call. A window valued at $250 was reported damaged.

Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of West Alameda Street at 1:17 p.m. Thursday in response to a criminal damage call. A window valued at $250 was reported damaged.

Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of South Main Street at 6:44 a.m. Saturday in response to a criminal damage call. A damaged window was reported at $500 value.

Roswell police officers responded to an alarm at 2:38 a.m. Friday at the Big 5 Sporting Goods store at 2801 N. Main St. and reported a forced entry and burglary. According to the police report, ammunition and a gun magazine were stolen.

Larcenies

Roswell police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Monterey Drive at 11:56 p.m. Saturday in response to a larceny call. A white gold wedding set valued at $3,200 was reported stolen.

Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Radcliffe Drive at 7:12 p.m. Saturday in response to a larceny call. Vehicle damage and a stolen disabled veteran license plate were valued at $2,020.

Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of North Kansas Avenue at 6:35 p.m. Saturday in response to a larceny call. A dog valued at $125 was reported stolen.

Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South Wyoming Avenue at 3:10 p.m. Saturday in response to a larceny call. Miscellaneous items including medication, cellphones and a camera were lost at a reported value of $625.

Police were dispatched to the 2200 block of West Second Street at 2:27 p.m. Thursday in response to a larceny call, with $220 in miscellaneous merchandise reported stolen.

Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of East Holland Drive at 6:06 p.m. Thursday in response to a larceny call. A gun valued at $200 had been stolen.

