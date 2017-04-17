Username: 1

Vincent Romero, seated in a wheelchair, his wife, Misty, standing behind him, and city officials take an oath before a rare administrative hearing before [auth] the Roswell City Council Thursday night. The Romeros appealed the condemnation of their mobile home on Mulberry Avenue, which was condemned by the city after a fire in 2015. City leaders voted 6-5 Thursday to reverse the mobile home’s condemnation. (Jeff Tucker Photo)

Following an emotional public appeal, Roswell city leaders voted last week to allow a man and his wife to continue living in a dilapidated mobile home.

The City Council on Thursday night voted 5-5 to grant the appeal of Vincent Romero, who appealed the 2015 condemnation of his mobile home at 1014 S. Mulberry Ave. Mayor Dennis Kintigh broke the tie, voting to grant the appeal and allow Romero to continue living in the dilapidated structure.

Romero appealed the city’s condemnation of his mobile home, arguing that the city does not have the authority to regulate mobile homes since they are not permanent structures affixed to the ground.

City attorney Aaron Holloman said state law gives the city the authority to enforce occupancy standards in any residential structure within city limits.

Fire Marshal Matt Miller said the Roswell Fire Department responded to a fire in the mobile home’s bedroom on Oct. 25, 2015.

City building official Miller Butts said he inspected the mobile home several times after the fire and determined the structure to be a menace to the public and a blight to the community.

Butts said Romero was given 90 days after the fire to make repairs, but no repairs were ever made. Butts said the mobile home has been “red-tagged,” and therefore no one should be living in it.

Mike Mathews, the city’s director of public safety, said the mobile home was deemed too dangerous for habitation.

Romero acknowledged the mobile home has been without electricity since the October 2015 fire, and that there is a hole in its roof. Romero said his mobile home still has water, and he is able to use the restroom at home.

Romero’s wife, Misty, said her husband is suffering from kidney failure.

Asked by City Councilor Natasha Mackey if he had alternative housing, Vincent Romero replied: “No ma’am.”

Vincent Romero repeated his argument that the city lacked the authority to kick him out of the mobile home. Holloman said, in closing arguments, the mobile home is a dangerous structure and is not fit for human habitation.

Mackey and city councilors Caleb Grant, Juan Oropesa, Savino Sanchez Jr. and Art Sandoval voted to uphold Romero’s appeal and override the mobile home’s condemnation.

City councilors Jeanine Corn Best, Tabitha Denny, Barry Foster, Steve Henderson and Jason Perry voted to uphold the condemnation.

The mayor, who may only vote in the event of ties, voted to uphold Romero’s appeal, reversing the mobile home’s condemnation.

