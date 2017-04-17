Username: 1

I wish to apologize to Mr Daugherty, I had no desire to call him a white supremacist. I did a poor job of disagreeing with his economic premise. We can all quote our own sources and they each can present their opinions [auth] filtered through their eyes. What I hoped to say was a persons “worth” shouldn’t be economically determined. I am retired, I receive Medicare and the amount of taxes I pay versus these benefits put me in the net loss column. When it comes to free speech I believe that is exactly what we each are doing, saying freely our opinions. Our nation seems to be speaking especially freely recently, however, we don’t seem to be as tolerant; nor do we seem to be treating others as we would want to treated ourselves. Mr Daugherty and I can agree to disagree and that is as it should be, a homogenous world cannot grow and mature.

