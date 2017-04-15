Username: 1

Monday

[auth] Roswell Museum and Art Center Board of Trustees , 4 p.m., Bassett Auditorium, RMAC, 100 W. 11th St.

City Council Infrastructure Committee, 4 p.m., Roswell City Hall Conference Room, 425 N. Richardson Ave.

City of Roswell Parks and Recreation Commission, 6 p.m., Parks and Recreation Building Conference Room, 1101 W. Fourth St.

Roswell Independent School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Administrative and Educational Services Complex Board Room, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.

Tuesday

City of Roswell Ambulance Administrative Oversight Committee, 1 p.m., Roswell Fire Department Conference Room, 200 S. Richardson Ave.

South Park Cemetery Advisory Board, 4 p.m., South Park Cemetery Board Room, 3101 S. Main St.

Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place.

Wednesday

Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Community College Board, 4 p.m., Administration Center Board Room, 52 University Blvd.

Artesia City Council special meeting, water rate workshop, 6 p.m., Artesia City Hall, 511 W. Texas Ave.

Thursday

Chaves County Board of Commissioners meeting and annual public road hearing, 9 a.m., Chaves County Administrative Center Council Chambers, 1 St. Mary’s Place.

Friday

New Mexico Military Institute Board of Regents, 11 a.m., NMMI campus, Lusk Hall, Board of Regents conference room, 101 W. College Blvd.

