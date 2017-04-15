Username: 1

Concerns about reports of bullying at local schools are to be discussed at [auth] the Roswell Independent School District Board of Education meeting on Monday.

Other agenda items include a consideration of retroactive pay raises for some employees and a possible vote on the interim superintendent’s contract. A discussion about the budget following state budget workshops is also expected to occur.

Originally scheduled for April 11, the board voted to move the meeting date to Monday at its March meeting. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Pueblo Auditorium at 300 N. Kentucky Ave. with recognition of some local championship teams, then the group will move to the adjacent Administrative and Educational Services Complex Board Room for the remainder of the discussions.

Interim Superintendent Susan Sanchez is scheduled to talk to board members about recent bullying incidents in local schools. She was instructed by board members to investigate parents’ concerns voiced at the March meeting. Four parents talked of severe bullying incidents involving their children, which included physical fights, death threats and a suicide attempt. Several other parents met outside the building during the meeting to talk about their children’s experiences.

One of the parents who spoke briefly at the March meeting talked about returning to the April meeting in the hopes of making a longer presentation, but that did not make the agenda for this upcoming meeting.

Some of the other items slated for the meeting include:

• A second and final reading of a proposed salary increase for a small group of employees, those categorized as Administrative Technical Support staff and para-professionals. At the first reading, a school district staff member referred to them as secretaries and said instituting the 3 percent pay increase retroactively for the 2016-2017 year would cost the district about $70,000. Once instituted, the increased pay level would remain in effect for future years. The increase has been described as an effort to create equity among non-teaching employees.

• A possible vote regarding Sanchez’s contract. Sanchez was named interim superintendent in February after the resignation of Tom Burris and was given $30,000 in addition to her normal salary as an administrator to serve as interim until June 30. However, at an April 17 work session, board members said that they think it is unlikely they will have completed a search for a new superintendent by that time. Sanchez has announced that she is seeking the position.

• A discussion of budget issues. District administrators spent a few days earlier this week in Albuquerque meeting with state education officials about budget topics. The department was expected to announce how much per student in state funding school districts will receive for the coming academic year.

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Lisa Dunlap Lisa Dunlap is a general assignment reporter for the Roswell Daily Record.

« Burleson is a man of many passions Easter events celebrate the season »