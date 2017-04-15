New season begins at Alien City Dragway
Max Tafoya Jr., of Albuquerque, picks the front tires off the ground as he leaves the starting line in his 1966 Chevy Nova during first-round eliminations at Alien City Dragway [auth] Saturday. The local strip had its first event of the season over the weekend, beginning with street racing Friday night where fans were treated to a turbo-diesel farm truck that was so fast it didn’t need to be pretty. Racers from all over New Mexico and Texas will kick the tires and light the fires again next weekend for a Town vs. Town street showdown. For more information, visit aliencitydragwayllc.com. See Page B3 for more photos from Saturday’s event. (AJ Dickman Photo)
