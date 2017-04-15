Username: 1

A member of the Most Hated, left, avoids the flag-snag attempt by a Wet ‘N’ Dirty defender during last year’s “Show Me the Money” championship game at the 21st annual Hike It and Spike It 4-on-4 Charity Flag Football Tournament. The money division will be limited to the first 20 teams to enter with a total payout of $6,000 divided among the top three finishers. Entries must be made online at roswellgridiron.com by May 6. (David Rocha Photo)

The 22nd annual Hike It and Spike It 4-on-4 Charity Flag Football Tournament is a little more than a month away and if you haven’t already went to roswellgridiron.com to sign up your team, time is running out.

The three-day festival of family-oriented football fun will once again take place over Memorial Day Weekend, May 26-28, at the Cielo Grande Recreation Area, 1612 [auth] W. College Blvd.

Rookies as young as five years old and veterans 35-plus will compete on over 40 fields for the opportunity to take home the coveted first-place Hike It and Spike It footballs. Second- and third-place finishers take home a fancy plaque.

In the “Show Me the Money” division, the first 20 teams to sign up will compete for $6,000 — $3,000 to the winner, $2,000 for second and a cool $1,000 to the third-place squad.

Trophy footballs will also be awarded to the teams selected as the Character Counts! winners for displaying good sportsmanship throughout the tourney. A Best Dressed Team for youth and adult divisions will also be named.

But Hike It and Spike It isn’t just about flag-football glory. The annual tournament supports the United Way of Chaves County and makes charitable donations to various organizations, youth programs and academic/athletic school clubs.

The economic impact of HI&SI on Roswell cannot be overstated. More than 4,000 players participated last year, and by conservatively estimating that each player had one friend or family member spectating and 64 percent of teams were coming from out of town, that’s more than 5,000 visitors in Roswell for the three-day holiday weekend.

HI&SI estimates those 5,000 out-of-towners spent more than $650,000 per day that they were in Roswell. Local police estimated a total crowd size of 46,000 in 2016. All in all, the tournament was responsible for a total direct economic impact of nearly $4 million.

The thrill of victory, supporting good causes and a pick-up in business are enough reasons to participate or attend Hike It and Spike It, but what it all boils down to is sportsmanship and good, clean fun.

Tournament organizers adhere to the six pillars of Character Counts! — trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship — and it’s the reason why Hike It and Spike It has continued to grow and attract the right kinds of players from across the nation.

Entry deadline for the Memorial Day Weekend tourney, the largest 4-on-4 flag football tournament in the world, is May 6. Entry fee for all regular divisions is $315 (seven players per team) and $400 for the money division (8 players per team). All entries must be made online.

For rules, regulations and more information about the 22nd annual Hike It and Spike It 4-on-4 Charity Flag Football Tournament, visit roswellgridiron.com and keep reading the Roswell Daily Record sports pages in the upcoming weeks for more on this year’s big event.

