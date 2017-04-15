Golf tournament gets donors to a tee
Dr. John Madden, left, president of Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, meets with one of the 24 teams participat[auth] ing in Saturday’s 14th annual golf tournament held at the New Mexico Military Institute’s golf course. The four-person scramble tournament, which started at 8 a.m. and was scheduled to run through the morning, benefits the ENMU-R Foundation, which provides money primarily for student scholarships. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)
