Golf tournament gets donors to a tee

April 15, 2017 • Local News

Dr. John Madden, left, president of Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, meets with one of the 24 teams participat[auth] ing in Saturday’s 14th annual golf tournament held at the New Mexico Military Institute’s golf course. The four-person scramble tournament, which started at 8 a.m. and was scheduled to run through the morning, benefits the ENMU-R Foundation, which provides money primarily for student scholarships. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Lisa Dunlap is a general assignment reporter for the Roswell Daily Record.

