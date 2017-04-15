Username: 1

With dozens of books to their credit, Don and Mollie Burleson, pictured, continue to enjoy their writing. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

It’s possible that seeing a UFO at age 5 altered Don Burleson’s brain. There’s no doubt it affected his destiny.

“It was the same night as Roswell,” Burleson said, “but it was 300 miles east of here. I’ve never had another clear sighting since then.

“When I was 9 years old I saw the movie, ‘The Day the Earth Stood Still,’ and I thought, ‘Good grief, I’m not the only one who has seen weird stuff in the sky.’”

Burleson has been writing a regular column for the Roswell Daily Record, “Looking Up,” for 18 years.

“I’ve worked with every Vision Magazine editor the paper has had,” Burleson said. “Michael Francis, the first Vision editor, asked me if there was always going to be something to write about. I said ‘In this field, are you kidding?’ I have to make painful decisions about what I have room to write about.”

Mollie, his wife of 35 years, is proud.

“He’s so multi talented,” she said. “He not only teaches and writes, he’s the state director for MUFON.”

For the uninitiated, MUFON is the Mutual UFO Network. It keeps Don Burleson busy.

“I’ll never run out of things to do,” he said. “Some people languish from boredom when they fully retire. I’ll never be one of those people. I’ve got more to do than there’ll ever be time to do. Just running MUFON, there are times when it can be almost a full-time job. We get a lot of sighting reports and I have to assign them to one or another of my field investigators. We go after them. We interview the witnesses. We have an online reporting system.”

But, back to Don Burleson’s brain.

“I taught mathematics all of my life, but my doctorate is in English literature,” he said. “My dissertation was on HP Lovecraft.”

To be so well educated and passionate about both English literature and mathematics is not common. Burleson has been teaching math, and writing fiction and non-fiction for years.

“My wife and I are both writers,” he said. “We write horror fiction mainly, which is a funny hat to wear if you’re a mathematician. That’s how we met, in fact. We met at a horror convention. Molly just published a new book with a very engaging title: ‘Home for Christmas and [auth] Other Horrors.’”

They’ve crafted their 35-year long love because of a mutual love of Lovecraft.

“Mollie and I met in 1979 at the fifth World Fantasy Convention in Providence, Rhode Island,” Burleson said, “where Lovecraft was from. I was there because I had been invited to speak on a panel. She was there because she had come from Chicago to hear the panel and to look at all the other stuff going on. An old friend of Lovecraft’s introduced us to each other.”

While they’re both writers, and they both love H.P. Lovecraft, they do not try to write like him.

“Our writing careers have not been much influenced by Lovecraft,” Burleson said. “We have our own style. I don’t think a writer should imitate another writer. I know sometimes we unconsciously do.”

Horror is not the only genre he writes.

“My latest book is called The Roswell Genes,” he said. “Probably most of what I write about in the book has already happened. It’s just that it’s so highly classified that you’ll never hear about it. What happens is that they’re extracting DNA from the Roswell bodies. It’s a novella with a big ax to grind because gene sequencing is probably the most secret stuff any government ever held.”

That ax is based on his experience with a Freedom of Information Act request.

“I put in a Freedom of Information Act request during the Obama administration to his chief scientific adviser,” Burleson said. “I said, ‘I know you guys are looking at the DNA of the Roswell aliens, and I would like to see the results.’ They gave me an answer that went something like, ‘We looked for it. We don’t seem to have those records here but we did make a diligent search.’”

Undaunted, he tried again.

“I filed an appeal saying, ‘We all know that in 2006 the new gene sequencing techniques and machines were developed and surely that was a golden opportunity. You guys must just be overlooking something if you tell me you don’t find any records,’” he said. “They wrote back and said, ‘Well we really, really looked! We’ve searched our paper files and our electronic files and if that stuff exists it must be in some other agency.’ And, of course, my question was ‘What stuff? According to you guys there isn’t supposed to be any stuff.’ The official government line is that Roswell never happened.”

It’s experiences like this that bring to mind how incongruent life, and people, can be.

“I had a fellow writer tell me one time,” Burleson said, “’Do you know what the main difference is between fiction and reality?’ and I said ‘what do you think it is?’ and he told me, ‘Fiction has to make sense, reality doesn’t.’ When I wrote the novella ‘The Roswell Genes’ I was almost paranoid to take care that the plotting fit together and everything was true to life. The Midwest Book Review called it ‘meticulously plotted.’”

While his friend’s observation makes an almost painful sense, Burleson’s passion for numbers illustrates the exception that proves the rule.

“I can never remember not being interested in numbers,” Burleson said, “even before I started in school. I’ll stay involved with mathematics. I will miss teaching. For the last 10 years I’ve been formally retired, but I’ve been teaching one class a term, generally calculus, and that’s been very fun. Calculus, for a math teacher, is the most fun thing in the world you can possibly teach.”

Don explained that calculus is where the mathematical rubber hits the road.

“Its’ where mathematics really begins to get real. You deal with situations in flux. You deal with things that just algebra alone won’t handle, just trigonometry alone won’t handle. If you drop a rock in a pond and watch the ripple go outward and then you ask questions like, ‘two seconds later how fast is the radius of that circle changing?’”

At this level he teaches only those who are passionate to learn.

“I’m teaching a section on calculus three right now,” he said. “It’s a great class, we’ve only got five students but you don’t get huge numbers of students in calculus three. But it’s great, it’s not like work because these are people who’ve taken every math course we have except they’re just now getting to calc-3. They’re prepared and motivated. The math and applications are very real. We do mostly physics type applications. It’s a lot of fun, and I’m sure I will miss teaching when I finally make year number 50, the swan song. I’ll be involved in mathematics forever. I do research in an area called matrix theory. I’ve discovered some things, and now I’ll have more time to do that.”

Along with his research in mathematics, Burleson will continue to investigate UFO reports and to write his beloved horror fiction.

“I’ve probably got more books in me yet,” he said. “I’ve published 24 books so far. Some people retire in their 50s and here I am 75 and I’m still working. I like what I do and I’m good at it, but I’m going to need more time to work on some other things like writing projects and running MUFON.”

Burleson’s interest in the Roswell Incident came about in the ’90s.

“I didn’t hear a lot about the Roswell incident until the ’90s,” he said, “and I started happening on some of those books. I wasn’t doing a methodical search of the literature, so it was awhile before I was really aware.

“We moved here in 1996. I was writing my first novel, called ‘Flute Song.’ I didn’t have a job. I had interviewed at the college and I didn’t get hired but we moved here anyway. I started working part-time at the college, went full-time in 1997 running the Developmental Studies Lab. I retired from that in 2005. I got immediately hired to teach full-time in the math department. I retired from that in 2007 and have been teaching a class each term since.”

Burleson, like any good teacher, understands that a love of learning and a love of the subject make for the greatest learning.

“I want my students to learn to love math,” he said. “I always tell my students being a mathematician doesn’t require being brilliant, but it does require being stubborn. Almost pathologically stubborn.”

Mollie remembered her experience taking one of his classes.

“I took a course with Don, statistics, sadistics we called it,” she said. “The other students didn’t know I was his wife. The students would say, ‘I don’t listen to him until I hear a certain tone of voice.’ He makes his students laugh. He uses humor to get the point across.”

While it may feel like an uphill battle sometimes, Burleson knows the importance of using humor to balance the demands of rigor.

“We live in a culture that says if it’s a little bit of trouble that’s OK,” he said, “but if it’s more than a little bit of trouble forget it. You can’t have that attitude and be a good scientist. You can’t be a good writer that way, either.”

Features reporter Curtis M. Michaels can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or at reporter04@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Curtis

« SANE nurses discuss sexual assault exams School board set to hear interim leader talk about bullying »