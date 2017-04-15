Username: 1

The Easter Bunny, jump houses, [auth] inflatable slides and an inflatable rock were just a few of many activities at the Park and Recreation Department’s event Saturday at the Spring River Park and Zoo. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Easter takes place in the hearts and minds of many people, but Saturday events offered a way for families to launch the weekend with some kid-oriented fun.

Only about an hour after opening, more than 200 people had visited the city’s first Easter event held at the Spring River Park and Zoo on East College Boulevard.

A $3 entry ticket entitled people to “hop the bunny train,” ride the carousel, decorate eggs, participate in games with chances to win prizes, jump in bounce houses or take to slides, climb an inflatable rock, pose for a photo with the Easter bunny and see a great horned owl.

“It’s been more than we expected,” said Parks and Recreation Department Director Tim Williams about the morning crowds.

He predicted that as many as 700 people would be at the event before it ended at 2 p.m. He added that the city plans future holiday events at the park now that the improvements have been made to the large open space in the park near the pond. The city added electrical wiring and fixtures in the area for the Christmas Railway attraction in December.

One parent said she appreciated activities where her three children could expend some energy.

“We don’t live here. We are visiting grandparents for Easter,” said Kate Stokes of Ruidoso, “so we decided to come here and let the kids get their ‘ya-yas’ out.”

A few miles across town, several hundreds participated in Gateway Church International’s second annual egg hunt, which included the chance for six kids to win bikes.

The soccer fields at Cielo Grande Recreation Area on West College Boulevard had been cordoned off into various activity areas as youth waited for their age groups to be called to gather up the eggs.

Before or after their hunts, children and teens could dance, run a Roswell Fire Department-hosted obstacle course, have their faces painted, compete in sack hops and egg-carrying contests, and make balloon animals.

The church had filled 8,000 plastic eggs with treats, including six special prizes for bikes, said Outreach Pastor Shaun Wigley. He said he thought that this year’s turnout would be close to last year’s, which numbered more than 900.

“Celebrate life,” the Gateway sign read, and, at least for some time Saturday, many Roswell youth had a chance to do that at various events in the city.

About the Author: Lisa Dunlap Lisa Dunlap is a general assignment reporter for the Roswell Daily Record.

