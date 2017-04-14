Username: 1

I read Mr. Dawes’ letter of April 9 without surprise. I fully expected such a predictable response. That’s partly why American workers have made so little progress over [auth] the course of the last 40 years. Everything that we do is instantly equated with socialism, and by extension, communism. It’s a very simplistic logical fallacy that’s at least 100 years old. The fact of the matter is that the Republicans have no regard for the working class whatsoever. Their pro-corporate policies forbid it by design.

Sadly, the Democrats have also lost sight of the workers’ needs, often giving us little more than timid promises and lip service. They choose instead to curry favor with the same Wall Street titans who write their checks to the GOP. This is exactly why they’re losing, though they’re loath to admit it.

“No one can serve two masters,” as the saying goes. I stand by my claim that the Democrats must become, first and foremost, a party of the workers.

Almost 60 percent of all wage and salary workers today are paid at hourly rates. That’s approximately 78 million people. To put that in perspective, a total of 129 million people voted in the last election. About 63 million votes decided the winner. If 78 million people united to elect a worker-friendly government, we could not be stopped.

Conservatives will say we’re pitting workers against businesses. We’re not. We’re simply looking out for our own best interests. Anyone who is anti-worker is the adversary, not by our choice, but theirs.

If corporate conservatives want workers to live paycheck to paycheck, which is true for 43 percent of all American households today, then they are the ones who have established an adversarial relationship, not us.

Although voting is obviously important, it is only effective if it’s done in a collective fashion. When millions of disconnected voters all contact their representatives willy-nilly, on an individual basis, that doesn’t mean much. It’s just noise.

But when one organization representing millions of committed, unified voters contacts a representative, they listen.

As I see it, the only way to push the DNC in the right direction is by forming what can be considered “pre-political” groups that both display, and enact, a consensus of will. Many such groups exist online, and I encourage every working person to get involved with at least one. Second to that, we need to act locally and remove Congressman Steve Pearce from office, replacing him with a worker-friendly Democrat.

The GOP fears a “workers party” because that cuts to the heart of the matter. Each year, they spend millions of dollars to demonize the concept of workers uniting. Why? Because it is vital for corporate conservatives to defuse the reality of what this struggle is all about; the fair distribution of wealth.

Since unity is precisely what conservatives fear most, then unity must be our primary objective.

Craig Abalos

Roswell

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« City should have reopened pool News Alert: City Council rejects Memory Lawn cemetery acquisition »