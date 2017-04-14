Username: 1

Before and after each exam, the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners clean the examination room with a 10 percent bleach solution. Kim Hansen, left, director of the SANE program here prepares the examination table as Debbie Swain, one of the SANE nurses in the area prepares a pillow. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

This is part one of a two-part series.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Most people have no idea what happens during the examination after an assault has taken place, and this can cause trepidation for someone who has recently been assaulted.

The Daily Record sat down with Kimberly Hansen, the director of the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program, and one of the nurses in the program, Debbie Swain. They explained the process from beginning to end in hopes of allaying potential fears in those who may need their services.

“Most of our calls come from the hospital or law enforcement,” said Hansen, “but we’ve had a few calls where they’ve just called through the hotline at 627-8361.”

The nurses don’t work alone. They have a patient advocate present as well. Karen Southern is the advocate coordinator, and is often the person advocating.

“When they come in,” Hansen said, “we meet them at the place where we do our exams.” Exam locations are kept secret to protect the patients.

“We have an advocate that goes with us,” Hansen said. “The advocate is there for emotional support. We go over a consent form. We are really clear on all the points on that consent form. They have the right to stop at any time.”

Sexual assault is about power, and the care they give is offered with that in mind.

“We explain what we’re going to do,” Hansen said. “We’re very specific on permission to take photographs, permission to give meds, to take a urinalysis … all those sorts of things. It’s a power thing, so we want to put the power back in their hands, so they have the right at any time to object.”

This respect for the patient’s personal power continues after the immediate care.

“Something unique to this kind of nursing is that if we see them around town, which has happened to me, we do not acknowledge them at all,” Swain said. “We explain to them, ‘It’s not because we’ve forgotten [auth] you, or that we don’t want to talk to you. It’s because we don’t want people to know that you’ve been to see us. You can come up and say hello, but we’ll never approach you and say hello.’

“It’s why we do our exams in a place that has nothing to do with the refuge. We don’t tell anybody where it is.”

Swain and Hansen are proud of the state of New Mexico for its forward thinking in response to sexual assault.

“When I go outside of Roswell for training I always tell people that New Mexico is at the bottom of the list for so many things, but regarding sexual assault services we are right up there,” Swain said. “Everything is free when you get a SANE exam. In some states you pay for these services yourself. In some states you can’t get a SANE exam unless you are going to report to law enforcement.”

“We have an annual SANE conference,” Hansen said. “It usually involves some nursing, some law enforcement and some advocacy. We’ll get one national speaker and then some other speakers. When I’ve gone to national conferences I realized our local conference was just as good if not better. We’re blessed because Connie Monahan is district coordinator for the New Mexico Coalition for Sexual Assault Programs and she’s really worked hard too keep the standards up.”

Once the patient is there, the nurse begins a dialogue with them.

“We make sure they know that we’re going to do this like a normal exam,” Hansen said, “to help them feel comfortable, but we’re looking for injuries related to what happened. We want to collect evidence. We explain the difference between a full and a limited exam so that they understand that they have that choice.”

A full exam is done when a patient wishes to include law enforcement. A limited exam is done when they don’t want that, but are still concerned for their health, and need support. The nurses are extremely thorough in their explanations.

“We go through it step-by-step,” Hansen said. “I paraphrase everything and have them read through it to be sure they understand. We’re going to be thorough.”

Some of the information they gather is for a larger purpose, and they explain that, too.

“The next thing we do is get their information,” Hansen said. “Sometimes they want to know why we ask their gender and ethnicity. We are required to because we are supported through the coalition, and they keep statistics for the state. Most people are happy to give us that information.”

As thorough as they are in their explanations, some of the communication barriers can be a challenge.

“We always want to make sure they understand us,” Hansen said. “I’ve had people come in and they were answering ‘yes’ to everything and then you find out they don’t speak such good English. We do have interpretation services. I speak some Spanish but this is a time when you want to make sure everything is very clear.

“Sometimes it’s not a language barrier, it’s an education barrier. I once asked if a woman had an IUD and she said ‘yes I do.’ I said ‘I’ll watch for the strings’ and when they weren’t there I said ‘I’m concerned. There’s no IUD here.’ She looked at me like I was crazy and I said ‘OK, this is what an IUD is,’ and I explained what it was. She said ‘Oh! I didn’t know what that was.’ I don’t know what she thought I was asking her.”

The questions have to be very specific at times.

“We ask about the location and the time,” Hansen said. “We have up to five days, so if it’s after that we have to look at maybe switching to a five-days post. They don’t always know the address, but whatever directions they give, we write them down.”

“We can still give them the medicine though,” Swain said, “in case they might have any lingering STDs.”

Even though some questions can sound judgmental, none of them are and the nurses are extremely careful to make that point as they ask them.

“One of the questions we ask is when their last alcohol was,” Swain said, “and any drugs that they’ve had. We always explain that, because one of the medicines we give for STDs reacts poorly if they’ve had alcohol recently. Lots of people are inebriated when they’re assaulted. We don’t want them to think that we’re judging them for the drug or alcohol use.”

“Even for people who don’t drink,” Hansen said, “if they’ve had cough medicine or mouthwash that have alcohol in them, it’ll react to this medicine, so they need to be aware.”

Medical history is an important consideration.

“We get down to asking if they’re taking medicines,” Hansen said, “perhaps for allergies. We need to get their medical history. If a woman has had a baby she may have scar tissue that was there before the assault. Also if she’s had a baby she is probably more familiar with the examination process than someone who has never had a pap smear.

“We talk about periods. We want to look at what the window is. If she hasn’t had a period in a while we need to figure out why not. Is she on the shot? Am I going to have a positive pregnancy test? I’ve had a couple of people who found out that they were pregnant during the exam. It could be good news, but a bad time to find out.

“Then we ask about pre-existing injuries. I’m very specific about injuries that happened to them before this event. I’ll give them examples like, ‘You walked into a coffee table and this bruise on your leg you know is from doing that.’ That’s where we talk about the alcohol.”

After that it can get even more personal.

“And then we talk about consensual sex,” Hansen said. “Because they don’t always understand consensual, I’ll always tell them ‘sex you wanted to have.’”

Swain pointed out another potential concern regarding the question of consent.

“If we’re collecting DNA,” Swain said, “if they want the full exam, we may get DNA from a consensual partner as well as from the perpetrator.”

Swain explained that it is absolutely vital that they make sure the patient understands each thing they’re talking about. There is absolutely no room for shaming ignorance or making the patient feel judged.

“We try to say all of this in as many ways as we can so we’re sure that they get it,” Swain said, “without being patronizing or condescending. That part’s easy to do. We just ask, ‘Is there anything you don’t understand?’ or ‘Do you have any questions for me?’ We’re nurses first and foremost so we’re trained to do that.”

Sometimes they have to educate their peers as well.

“It’s not just patients,” Hansen said. “I had an officer call and say, ‘I had a rape followed by a consensual and I don’t know what to do.’ I said, ‘That can happen,’ and he said, ‘This couple came home and he beat her up and raped her and he fell asleep. She tried to sneak away but he caught her so she agreed to have sex so he wouldn’t rape her again.’ And I said, ‘No, what you have is a rape followed by a coerced rape. If you agree to have sex so someone doesn’t pulverize you, that’s coerced rape.’ You could see the light go on in his eyes.”

This article will continue in a subsequent edition of the Daily Record.

Features reporter Curtis M. Michaels can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or at reporter04@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Curtis

« Robert Ertl Hartley Bucher sees Roswell businesses growing »