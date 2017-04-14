Username: 1

Above: Goddard senior pitcher/outfielder Cal Villareal fires one off during Game 1 of the Rockets doubleheader sweep over the visiting Artesia Bulldogs Friday at the Launch Pad. The Rockets came from behind to win the first matchup 5-2 and cruised to a 4-0 win in the nightcap behind the pitching of Ethan Coombes. Both pitchers tossed complete games. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Above: Goddard senior utility Justin Miller smashes a double during the Rockets 5-2 win over district rival Artesia Friday. The Rockets had 11 hits in the first game and scored four runs on four hits in the second contest.

Below: Goddard senior shortstop Cole Wentland tags out a Bulldog baserunner on the throw from junior catcher Logan Mathison Friday. Wentland also had an inside-the-park home run to score the final run in the nightcap. (Shawn Naranjo Photos)

The Goddard Rockets swept the visiting Artesia Bulldogs in a district doubleheader at the Launch Pad with a combination of timely hitting and solid defense. The top-ranked team in Class 5A took the opening matchup 5-2 and the nightcap by a final of 4-0.

The Rockets prevented the Dogs from taking an early lead in Game 1 with a big play at the [auth] plate for the third out in the top of the second inning. Artesia’s J.R. Bustamante hit a ball hard through the infield, but an on-target throw from Goddard outfielder Ethan Coombes to catcher Logan Mathison stopped Tanner Harris from scoring.

After tagging out two Rockets on pick plays in the bottom of the second inning, big Bulldog first baseman Jharyss Granger got the visitors on the board in the top of the third with a solo blast over the right-field fence.

In the bottom of the frame, the Rockets responded as right fielder Justin Miller singled to left-center to score Coombes from second, who had reached on a fielder’s choice, and tied the game at 1-all.

The Bulldogs hit another solo homer in the top of the fourth that could have been a two-run shot, but Goddard senior pitcher Cal Villareal was able to pick off a baserunner before Harris’ four-bagger.

The Rockets tied it again in the bottom of the fourth as second baseman Ty Villareal led off with a single to shallow center, took advantage of poor fielding to move to second, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by shortstop Cole Wentland and finally scored on a single by Mathison.

Goddard added two insurance runs in the fifth as a sacrifice bunt by Ty Villareal brought Miller across the plate and a standing triple from Wentland scored third baseman Cameron Stevenson, who doubled earlier in the inning.

Artesia replaced starting pitcher Cody Fuentes with sophomore Trent Taylor, who got the final out of the inning, but the Rockets would make sure the new hurler didn’t have a clean outing as senior outfielder Luke Fink singled to left, scoring Drew Price for a 5-2 Goddard lead in the sixth.

Cal Villareal finished off a complete-game performance with a strikeout, groundout and a nice snag on a ball hit back to the mound.

Coombes took the mound for Game 2 and seemed to just get stronger as the night went on as he finished with eight Ks and just one walk in the shutout victory.

Goddard scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning as Stevenson and Ty Villareal each made it home from third on wild pitches by Bulldog hurler Bustamante. Stevenson singled to right to get on and Ty Villareal was hit by a pitch, one of three hit batsmen by Artesia in the game.

In the top of the third, Wentland backpedaled for an infield fly and missed the catch, but made up for it during the next Bulldog at-bat, snagged a hard hit ground ball and started a successful 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

The Rockets scored again in the bottom of the frame when Fink drove in Cal Villareal — who singled up the middle, and took second and third on wild pitches — with a fielder’s choice-RBI to make it 3-0. Goddard picked up the last run of the night in the fourth when Wentland crushed a Bustamante offering to the gap in left-center. The speedy shortstop stayed on his horse and made it all the way around for the inside-the-park home run.

Goddard managed little offense in the final three innings, but after walking the Artesia lead-off hitter in the top of the fifth, Coombes didn’t allow another hit as the Rockets cruised to a 14-4 overall record and a perfect 4-0 mark in District 4-5A.

Artesia falls to 7-11 overall and an even 2-2 in district play.

The Rockets host the Lovington Wildcats for a district doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

