Robert Ertl Hartley, age 90, born in Nebraska City, Nebraska on January 13, 1927 and died on March 5, 2017. Bob, the oldest son of Frank and Edith Hartley, is survived by [auth] his wife of 48 years Patricia Hartley, eight children, 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Lois Hartley Harris and Sharlette Hartley Wadsworth, both of Nebraska. His sister, Betty Hartley and two brothers, Charles Hartley and Frank Hartley, Jr. have predeceased him. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was a member of the Volunteer Fire Department of Nebraska City as was his father Frank Hartley, grandfather Louis Josef Ertl, his brothers and nephew Craig Hartley. He enlisted in the Coast Guard at 17 and served in World War II. After serving in the Pacific theater he returned to Nebraska City working in mechanics and ironworks. He married Doris Hartley, deceased, and they had three (3) children, Theresa Sue Hartley, Robert Hartley, Jr. and Susan Hartley Houston. They relocated to Roswell, NM in 1954.

Among his jobs he worked at Valley Chevrolet, managed operations at the kite factory and retired from the NM State School System. He married Patty Hartley in 1969 and raised his stepchildren, Wendy Cain, Courtnay Cain Gibbons, Michael Cain, William (Josh) Cain and James Cain. These were his bonus kids and he took great pride in raising them as his own.

Bob, having grown up during the Great Depression, was skilled at fixing and building anything. He took pride in his work and would help anyone who needed it. His skill in woodworking resulted in many gifts to his children and grandchildren. He had the ability to work through complex problems and come up with solutions. He as a passionate tinkerer.

Bob and Patty moved to Evergreen, Colorado in the early 1990s to enjoy retirement. Living in Evergreen they have good neighbors and friends and enjoyed the seasons and the wildlife. Bob and Patty raised Keeshond dogs and enjoyed traveling to dog shows. With the house, land and a RV Bob never ran out of projects. Bob took special pride in being independent and self-sufficient, a trait that he passed onto his children and grandchildren. He was proudest of their accomplishments.

A private service was held on March 17 at The Church of the Transfiguration in Evergreen. His family scattered his ashes in the Rocky Mountains under an aspen grove according to his wishes.

