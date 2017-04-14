Username: 1

Political divisions on the Roswell City Council are becoming increasing apparent less than a year away from municipal elections as the City Council voted 6-4 Thursday night against a proposal to take ownership Memory Lawn Memorial Park, after another [auth] contentious debate about the Cahoon Park Pool.

The fate of the cemetery is up in the air, just as what to do with the bone dry shell and grounds of the 78-year-old pool, after the City Council rejected a proposal to acquire the burial portion of Memory Lawn Memorial Park.

City councilors Jeanine Corn Best, Caleb Grant, Jason Perry and Art Sandoval voted to acquire the cemetery just east of city limits.

City councilors Tabitha Denny, Barry Foster, Steve Henderson, Natasha Mackey, Juan Oropesa and Savino Sanchez Jr. voted against the cemetery’s acquisition. The vote came near the end of a five-hour marathon City Council meeting Thursday, after tensions had again been heightened during another contentious pool debate.

