UFOs crash, hover and pull cows into a tractor beam on the new entry signs to the city designed by EFG Creative Inc. of Albuquerque. These are scheduled to be installed the first of May. (Submitted Image)

People will indeed be seeing UFOs in Roswell once new entry signs are installed.

“The signs are close to being completed. We are going through the painting process right now,” said Eric F. Garcia, owner and creative director of EFG Creative Inc. of Albuquerque. “We should be installing them the first of May.”

The city approved five entryway signs more than a year ago, and three of those, all featuring UFO-themed designs, will be going up in the upcoming weeks.

City spokesperson Todd Wildermuth said that one sign will be located on South Main Street inside the Roswell International Air Center. Another will be located on U.S. 285, north of the U.S. 70 and Relief [auth] Route interchange. The third will be east of the city on U.S. 380, or East Second Street.

Garcia said the signs are steel fabrications with aluminum saucers and solar-powered LED lighting. They measure 18 feet to 20 feet high by 8 feet wide and will be painted in various colors to complement their surroundings, Garcia said.

EFG Creative and its partner on the project, CMY Inc., a steel fabricator, will be putting the signs up. Waide Construction Co. of Roswell is also involved in the project.

While there were some discussions originally about featuring different sectors of Roswell, such as the agricultural industry or its aerospace and Robert H. Goddard heritage, the design team consisting of a couple of city staff and EFG personnel decided to focus on UFOs.

The art will be different for each of the signs, though, Garcia explained. One will show a UFO pulling cows into its aircraft. Another will show a spaceship crashing. The third will show the UFO hovering above the sign with LED lights beneath it.

“We actually wanted to stay with the UFO theme,” said Garcia. “While it made sense for the Roswell community to have different themes such as Goddard or agriculture, we decided that what is iconic about Roswell is its association with UFOs.”

Garcia, whose firm was also a partner with Consensus Planning Inc. in developing the wayfinding plan adopted by the city in July, said that the signs are meant to help develop a brand for the city.

“The goal is to build an iconic, functional piece of art that will be identifiers for tourists. It is meant to inspire people to take photos at all three signs,” he said.

The hope is, Garcia explained,if visitors stop by some place and mention one sign, people at the business or Convention and Visitors Center would let them know about the other signs, prompting them to travel through different parts of the city.

Garcia said his firm is waiting for a “green light” from the city to begin work on the other two signs.

The City Council voted to approve five entry signs for a total of $600,000 on Nov. 12, 2015, according to online minutes.

EFG Creative was slated to receive up to $330,946.77 for design, engineering and installation, while Waide Construction was to receive up to $269,053.23 for paving, electrical work and landscaping. City staff have said in public meetings that lodgers tax funds could be used for some of the costs. Lodgers taxes are paid by commercial lodging enterprises and can be used by the city for events or projects that promote tourism.

