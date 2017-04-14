Lady Rockets drop doubleheader to Artesia
Above: Junior outfielder Amber Aguilar hits a double in her first at-bat Friday as the Lady Rockets dropped a doubleheader to the rival Lady Dogs. Artesia, [auth] with former Dexter standout pitcher Kali Crandall in the circle, took the nightcap 14-0 in five innings. The Lady Rockets sit at 7-12 on the season with a 1-5 mark in District 4-5A play.
Below: Goddard senior hurler Jacelyn Reyes delivers a pitch during the Lady Rockets 9-0 loss in Game 1 of a district doubleheader against the visiting Artesia Lady Bulldogs Friday at Goddard’s softball complex. (Shawn Naranjo Photos)
