Username: 1

I’d like to write today about spring in New Mexico since the temperatures have been hovering in the 70s, and like many of you, I’m ready for the season to change. I am not one of those people who always knows the dates for every event, holiday, or season. To be honest with you, I barely keep up with my own birthday.

But, thanks to the internet and a quick search, I was able to discover there are two dates for the beginning of spring. The meteorological date of March 1 is based on splitting the seasons into four equal periods and is done this way to make things easier on people when it comes to planning and forecasting.

Ho[auth] wever, the astrological date for the first day of spring falls on March 20 and is based on the tilt of the Earth’s axis and the rotational tilt as it orbits the sun. Whew! That was a lot of scientific mumbo jumbo that, if quoted incorrectly, will anger any scientist who reads this column.

Let me back up now and say if we look at the first date, then spring began a month and a half ago, and we are seeing its effects with this great weather we are having. But, if we look at the astrological date, then there may still be some surprises ahead.

Of course, we all know this great weather is just a little trick we always get right before Easter and soon, we may have an Arctic blast come through for that one, last, bitterly cold day before we see temperatures remain in the warmer ranges.

C’mon, how many times have we rushed out to Home Depot, Wal-Mart or any other store with tons of beautiful plants and flowers with dreams of the perfect garden waiting at home to be filled with color? We take our prizes home like so many greedy children whose pockets are filled with sweets and create this amazing display of beauty we believe will make it this one time. But, then here comes “Old Man Winter” with just one more trick up his sleeve and bingo. The next thing we know, all of our beautiful flowers are covered beneath a layer of icy, freezing cold snow.

Please, bear with me because I know we are infinitely ready for the renewal of color and life that springs forth from flower beds, flower pots and window planters. Also, I know many of you are feeling the itch to plant, but I’m hoping everyone waits until after Easter. I promise you if you do, then you will be almost guaranteed to have a safe planting. I did throw in that disclaimer since I have in the past, been hiding Easter eggs inside because the weather was terrible outside.

Spring is the time for renewal. I think we look at spring and think about what needs doing in our lives. There are many who look at themselves and realize the winter months weren’t exactly great for the figure and now they have a few months to get back into swimsuit condition. Many of us think about this briefly on New Year’s Day as we make those resolutions to change, but it can be hard to stay motivated. But, with the dawning of spring, we know there are no excuses left and time is running out if we want to make any significant changes.

Spring is about starting over; planting new seeds we hope will take root and help us as we make our way through the year. I truly believe this is the season for rebirth, as well as renewal.

What I mean by this is we all have the opportunity to begin again brand new and cast aside all of the old stuff that has been keeping us from being the person we want to be. Spring is the season when we can begin being better than we have been; kinder than we have been and more loving than we have been.

I want to urge each one of you who reads this to do one thing. One of my oldest and dearest friends, Clarinda Nunez used to say one thing to me that I never quite understood until later on after I had some time to think about it. She would say, “Mike you have to give yourself permission to …”

You can add whatever it is you need for you at the end of the sentence. Permission to grieve; permission to cry; permission to be angry; permission to forgive; permission to change. As you enjoy the season of spring this year, I hope you take a few moments to consider what it is you need to give yourself permission to do, and then do it.

———

Jose Mike Jimenez is a freelance writer and was an instructor at ENMU-R until his retirement. He can be reached at jmikejimenez@hotmail.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« NFL officiating chief Dean Blandino resigns City should have reopened pool »