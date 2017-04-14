Username: 1

Recently a citywide survey of voters living in Roswell was conducted by a professional polling firm, with 68.84 percent indicating that [auth] they would like the Cahoon Park Pool opened this summer to serve our seniors; working, non-working and disabled adults; students and especially our kids.

The pool would have provided a facility for folks to get outdoors, socialize and exercise for many who have limited opportunity to do so and would have provided a reasonably safe facility for kids to hang out with friends instead of getting into mischief, doing drugs (especially with the increasing use of heroin and related overdose deaths in communities like ours), or spending the day playing video games. Many of these folks live within walking or biking distance of the pool or could have been dropped off so the pool would have been a perfect resource for mitigating these issues.

While the mayor put reopening the pool on the agenda for the Thursday evening City Council meeting, we were concerned, given that six councilors were not willing to put the pool on the agenda, that yet another set of unfounded reasons, in our opinion, would be put forth not to do so by an intractable City Council with only a 24.28 percent voter approval rate, 4 points below the mayor’s, in the same citywide poll. We had put forth an out-of-pocket budget of approximately $50,000 to run the pool on a limited schedule, assuming the parks and recreation folks do the few items required by the state inspector to obtain a permit, along with caulking the cracks over the expansion joints to save water, and that the pool has not been destroyed or substantially damaged by draining it and leaving it empty for a year or that the pumps fail.

We think that our proposed budget was sufficient, with these exceptions, given that two large private pools in Roswell with similar summer operating schedules cost approximately $25,000 and $24,000. We were very concerned about a proposed city budget as our intent was to do just what was absolutely necessary and only include actual additional out-of-pocket expenses to the city. Our concerns were well-merited. Instead of helping to work out a solution to reopen the pool for the summer, the City Council kept it closed stating it would cost $180,000 to $220,000 or even more to open the pool for 50 days. Ridiculous.

The City Council should have reopened the pool with a $50,000 budget with an option for having the public cover any overrun and the administration should have then directed the Parks and Recreation Department to open the pool for the summer season within that budget. The folks that live here would have really appreciated it. We should have at least tried. Oh well, at least we have the forthcoming city elections to look forward to the end of the year. Hopefully some significant changes can be made.

Gary Hartwick

Roswell

