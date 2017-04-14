Username: 1

Keeping Santa Fe up to date on the needs of the state’s small businesses is part of Scott Bucher’s job. Shown here with Governor Martinez, Bucher works tirelessly to support Roswell’s economy by providing resources and information that local businesses need. (Submitted Photo)

Scott Bucher took the position of director of Roswell’s Small Business Development Center about a year ago. In that time he has brought his own business experience and perspective to bear and Roswell is all the better for it.

“The first quarter is almost over and I think we’re breaking records here,” Bucher said. “We’ve taken a grassroots approach, we’re trying to get out more and work with existing businesses that are looking to grow and expand their operations.”

The SBDC is funded in part by the U.S. Small Business Administration. It serves local businesses that wish to grow stronger and helps entrepreneurs fulfill their dreams. Bucher’s focus, at the moment, is mostly on strengthening existing businesses.

“We do handle entrepreneurial startups,” Bucher said, “but our focus has been a lot more in working with existing businesses that are looking to grow and expand because they’ve already been through the difficulty of the start up phase. They’re a lot more likely to succeed long term if they can get help in areas that shore up the gaps that they currently have.”

The SBDC is working with Eastern New Mexico University- Roswell to develop tools toward that end.

“ENMU-R has the new E-center,” Bucher said. “The Entrepreneurial Center is going to provide direct tools and resources for people to upgrade their skills for creating and developing marketing, and effective campaign strategies. So many here have gotten behind the curve on technology, but this resource is going to be fantastic as an immersion technique so that they can implement basic processes and systems immediately.”

Bucher said this is not a repeat of the already available business software [auth] courses available throughout town. It’s another level of technology.

“This is about using Powerpoint to create effective newsletters or marketing pieces, post cards, because it retains good graphics,” Bucher said. “It’s about being able to use Adobe and Powerpoint to create more interactive marketing pieces. Word and Publisher are often used to create newsletters. This takes it one step further.

“Not just creating flyers that people go and litter parking lots with. Rather creating an e-commerce presence. Being able to send out newsletters via email with regularity to trickle and drip market their markets. When it gets to that it’s really about developing the skills needed to target your markets. It eliminates the limitations that marketing one city may have. It becomes a global approach and helps to bring money into New Mexico from all over the world.”

Bucher said this program will be a boon to local businesses in that it addresses some of the limitations they may have at home and at work.

“It’s really going to help us because we have a lot of folks that are lacking the basic skills to market their businesses,” Bucher said. “Many of them have trouble getting online at home, or their internet is intermittent, and it takes them a while to catch up with a program that we covered three weeks ago.”

The diversity of programs within the e-center is partly due to its structure. One thing they’ll teach, according to Bucher, is media production such as how to shoot a Youtube video for marketing.

“The e-center will have rotating faculty,” Bucher said. “So there’ll be assistance with working through those challenges in a hands-on way.”

The SBDC also has frequent seminars all over the state.

“We have some excellent seminars and training events coming up,” Bucher said. “We do a training in, for example, Alamogordo, and it will be marketed in Las Cruces, Roswell and Ruidoso, the whole state will have an opportunity to come to these events.”

Bucher cannot stress enough how important it is to stay motivated.

“There are resources available,” Bucher said. “People have to take the initiative and they have to want to self-improve and they have to want to learn the skills to be successful. When they want to and they have the discipline to get the skills necessary, we have a great program.”

One of the keys to success and healthy, strong growth is self-improvement and education.

“We really can’t afford not to take advantage of these opportunities,” Bucher said. “If a business owner misses an opportunity like this it might be six months before they get a chance again. I figure if we give people enough reasons why they’ll figure out how.”

Bucher knows what he’s talking about. He’s had firsthand experience in learning this lesson.

“What motivated my change was going through four market cycles,” Bucher said. “An average market cycle is four to seven years, and I went through four market cycles of seeing my businesses shattered by a down cycle and not having a plan to exploit the markets that were booming and were reachable.

“I went back and started working on myself. I started taking classes. I started doing the research and homework I never had time for. That was my excuse, I didn’t have time. I also convinced myself I couldn’t afford to go back to school. The fact of the matter is that I couldn’t afford not to.”

Bucher said the path that has no self-improvement leads only to one place.

“We get to a point where we start to burn out,” Bucher said, “and then it’s very difficult to get motivated to move through into the next growth cycle. We either duplicate ourselves, by training people to do what we do, or we improve our own skills, but if we don’t do any of that the writing is sadly on the wall.”

One part of the problem is an old and destructive perspective many people still have about business.

“I think there’s a mentality of scarcity,” Bucher said. “People are trying to protect their market, and they have just not crossed over to the fact that it’s an abundant market and there’s room for everybody and every alliance and relationship you create is a value and an asset and a benefit, not a threat.

“It’s professional to ask for help. I can help people avoid the pitfalls that every business faces.”

Bucher sees some good writing on the wall just now.

“Things are evolving and things are happening faster than small business can keep up with by themselves,” Bucher said. “We are about to enter another boom cycle and I would fear not being in a position to take advantage of it.

“It’s encouraging that things are turning around in Roswell. I can see the ambition, drive and motivation in my clients that even one year ago was not so common.”

More and more he’s seeing people taking initiative to fulfill their dreams.

“If the bank is not investing, people are investing anyway,” Bucher said. “They might bootstrap it, use crowd funding, seek angel investors and private investors. People are getting more assertive and having more discipline.

“God responds to people who don’t shut down, but help themselves.”

After a year working with Roswell businesses, Bucher has solid grounds for his optimism.

“I’m super proud of this community for wanting to grow and wanting to improve their lives and wanting to improve the lives of the people around them,” Bucher said. “I try to never miss an opportunity to let people know how proud I am of them.”

