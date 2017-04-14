Username: 1

Gateway Church is hosting a city-wide community egg hunt today for all families at Cielo Grande Recreation Area at 1612 W. College Blvd.

The 6,000 egg hunt for children 4 to 12 years old [auth] will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the soccer fields.

In addition to six age-appropriate egg hunts, there will be entertainment, balloon animals, games and face painting. Six bicycles also will be given away.

“This is an opportunity for us to bless our city,” said Gateway Church International pastor Rick Rapp. “Roswell is a great community and our desire is to provide a fun-filled morning of activities with a community egg hunt to celebrate this special weekend.”

Festivities will take place to the west of the concession stands at the soccer fields. The day will begin with a brief orientation from Gateway Church, followed by six egg hunts and games in 20-minute intervals.

The egg hunts will be broken down by age groups, one for 4- to 6-year-olds, one for 7- and 8-year-olds, one for 9- and 10-year-olds, and one for 11- and 12-year-olds.

Games will also be organized by age divisions and will include leg races, music and dancing games, races and an obstacle course. Face painting will also be available.

This is the second annual city-wide community egg hunt hosted by Gateway Church International.

“We love people and we love our city,” said Gateway Church Outreach Pastor Shaun Wigley. “This is an opportunity to be a blessing to many we don’t know, and connect with our community and celebrate life.”

Gateway Church members donated candy and time to make the event possible. The church hosted egg stuffing nights getting the 6,000 Easter eggs ready.

Easter baskets

The public is invited to an Easter basket giveaway Sunday at Poe Corn Park.

The event for Roswell and the surrounding area will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the park, at the corner of East Second Street and South Garden Avenue.

Roswell’s Johnny Gonzales has been hosting the annual event for more than three decades, providing Easter baskets to two or three generations of children.

This year, in addition to each child receiving an Easter basket and breakfast burritos, cookies and drinks, there will be games to play and a big teddy bear will be given to each mother. Gonzales said he encourages everyone to attend, including the elderly to play along with the children.

Although it is not required to receive a basket, Gonzales asked people to call and register so organizers know how many people to expect. He said more than 180 people have registered.

Gonzales said every child who attends will receive an Easter basket. Children must be present to get a basket, with one exception: There will be free deliveries for handicapped children. There will be free baskets for the elderly, as well.

Gonzales said volunteers are still needed to help set up the event and to prepare baskets. Cleanup crews are also needed.

Donations of baked goods will be accepted until today. Financial donations are also being accepted.

For more information, contact Gonzales at 575-317-1769.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Bucher sees Roswell businesses growing New city signs put UFOs on display »