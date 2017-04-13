Username: 1

Imagine you, dear reader, are reading a magazine discussing the experimental results on the effectiveness of a new treatment.

In the experiment, 200 subjects from the treatment group showed improvement, while 75 did not. In contrast, only 50 showed improvement in the control group, while 15 did not. Now, were these results proof of the treatment’s effectiveness? For those readers who say yes, you have unfortunately fallen into a statistical trap.

While the number of subjects showing improvement in the treatment may be greater than those in the control, the overall percentage of improvement in the treatment group is 72.7 percent, surprisingly less than the 76.9 percent improvement in the control group. Such errors reveal the dangers of blindly following the claims of new studies. Mistaking correlation for causation, over-extrapolating data, depending solely on tests of significance — the possibilities of statistical error are numerous and tempting, and, it is up to us, dear reader, to develop the skepticism needed to identify these pitfalls.

Considering how many times the phrase has been drilled into my head this semester, one would think that “correlation [auth] (the strength of a relationship between two variables) does not equal causation” has now reached the status of cliché by this point. However, various reporters from reputable sources still make this mistake when interpreting experimental results.

For example, suppose a study shows that there is a positive correlation between amount of time playing chess and IQ. Does this mean playing chess improves IQ, or does it mean that people with high IQ enjoy playing chess more?

Another problem lies in spurious correlation, the event that a third unknown variable is actually responsible for the trends of both variables. In another example, data shows a positive correlation between human birth rates and stork populations. Does this mean that the old wives’ tale is true? Rather, a third variable, a greater amount of houses for families (chimneys are nesting areas for storks) may prove responsible. Thus, when new studies claim causation due to correlation, one should try to look for more convincing evidence.

Another dangerous statistical error is extrapolation, or the extension of trends in data to predict future outcomes. While extrapolation is relatively harmless when the extension is small, stretching the trend too far usually proves disastrous.

For example, a recent bit of news featured in some major news sites reported that, due to low birth rates, Japanese and Korean people will go extinct by the year 3700 or so. An admirable piece of calculation to be sure; however, this is assuming that typically normal events such as population booms will not occur during the next millennia. Once data have been taken to their trends’ extremes, almost anything is possible.

Finally, another statistical fallacy consists of the misuse of p values and tests of significance. Without getting too technical, a test of significance involves a null hypothesis (a statement of no change or relation) and an alternative hypothesis that states that the true value is not equal to the null. If the probability of the alternative hypothesis occurring is below a certain threshold (called the alpha value), one rejects the null hypothesis. While useful, a few problems surround this test.

Because the alpha value is completely arbitrary, it has sometimes been set to as high as 0.3 in some experiments (it is typically an equally arbitrary 0.05). Because of the differences in alpha values, one can commit a type 1 error (incorrectly rejecting the null) or a type 2 error (incorrectly accepting the null). Some studies wield the test of significance as definitive proof of a treatment’s effectiveness. Considering the amount of medical trials that rely on tests of significance, the consequences for type 1 and 2 errors can prove deadly.

In the end, while I do not promote paranoia or cynicism, I do advocate having a healthy amount of skepticism when reading about new studies.

Whether the article discusses the gender wage gap, the carcinogenic effect of glyphosate and bacon, or even whether a person’s ring finger is a determinant of success, one should always take lengths to determine the validity of the statements.

In other news, data show a high correlation between salaries of religious workers in Massachusetts and Caribbean rum sales …

———

Michael Apostol is a freshman at the University of New Mexico and can be reached at angeloapostol@hotmail.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney dies at 84 Sometimes the best connections are online friends »