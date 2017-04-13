Username: 1

Despite its almost infinite uses, ‘‘you never really know who is behind a computer screen’’ manages to become the common description of the internet.

It sometimes sounds as though attaching a screen to a relative would reduce him or her to an anonymous twist of wires and functions.

I do not believe that robots will ever truly become human, but I do believe that my computer has brought me closer to humanity, and it wasn’t my offline notebook app that brought me there.

Although my generation is so frequently labeled ‘‘screen-addicted’’ and seen as a group of mindless, antisocial zombies, those descriptions fail to portray just how valuable time spent online can be.

When most of us think of the internet, we focus on the idea of browsing social media, watching viral videos or searching for trending news stories.

What we often fail to notice, however, is the importance of the connection that these and similar habits establish with those around us.

While I am spending time glued to a screen, catching up on the latest viral video of an earthquake somewhere across the world, I am gaining information that helps me to better empathize with and understand groups of people that I would otherwise never come [auth] into contact with.

This information is an important fuel that could potentially drive fundraisers, efforts to prevent similar disasters in the future and diverse conversations in the comment section that would not be possible otherwise.

Even if I were to watch the video solely for its shock value, it would likely be shared with my friends, further bringing awareness to current events.

I have seen news stories describing the untold horrors of social media sites, I have read an article proposing that those who play online games are socially impaired and I have heard a tiring amount of remarks grouping Facebook users with narcissists.And yet, I have not stumbled upon a single article expressing what an irreplaceable gift it is to have online friends to share one’s memories with.

I would argue that the only thing as enjoyable as spending Christmas with your best friend is sending it to her in a wrapped flat-rate box and watching her face light up as she tears it open on a webcam.

I may not be able to hug my best friends in person, but nothing is stopping me from hugging my screen while we plan the group trip that we’ll one day take together after we save up enough street change.

It was after I was able to witness the heartbreak, new love, wedding and eventual baby photos of an online friend of mine that I realized just how close long-distance friendship could be.

Call me a millennial attached to my electronic devices, but I struggle to see how an internet friendship is worth less for the sole reason that it is temporarily behind the glare of a screen.

A person does not need to be physically present to be comforting, funny or special. As I’ve done my best to show, sometimes the best connections are made after you’ve entered an internet password.

Aside from awareness and personal connections, there is one other way that I feel that my computer has helped bring me closer to the world around me, and that lies entirely in the knowledge that saturates every corner of the internet.

I may never in the future set foot in India, but it takes me less than three minutes to watch a Youtube video explaining the traditional way to respectfully greet and have dinner with an Indian host.

In another five minutes, I can read a brief story that will allow me to better understand the history behind the statue of a Hindu goddess that is present on the small table by the kitchen.

Because I am capable of looking up these and many similar facts in such a short amount of time, my chances of feeling out of place or offending someone not familiar to me are low, and my confidence to socialize with someone from a different culture is higher.

The next time that I encounter someone from the same background, the facts that I looked up before will already be available in my memory, internet connection or not.

The speed and accessibility of information makes the internet the perfect tool for breaking out of a cultural shell and expanding one’s range of communication with the outside world, and it is for that reason that I appreciate it the most.

The next time that you see someone engrossed in a laptop, or distractedly checking a phone for new messages, keep in mind that people aren’t fascinated by a blank screen; there is a world of potential masked by a thin, battery-powered shell.

Jesca De Lima is a home-schooled high school junior who also attends college classes at Eastern New Mexico State University-Roswell during the summer.

