What are your plans for Earth Day this year? Each year, my wife and I look for opportunities to support this special environmental day. Last year, we planted a tree and [auth] years prior we visited Trinity, Los Alamos, and the National Museum of Nuclear Science in Albuquerque. This year, we have reserved this special day with a visit to the Petroleum Museum in Midland, Texas, to learn all about how fossil fuels have become part of humanity. To understand this integration, you need to know why fossils and humans even exist on earth.

The Mesozoic Epoch, which occurred from 190 to 140 million years ago, was characterized by an abundance of dinosaurs and the advent of birds and mammals. This environment was shaped by the release of huge amounts of carbon from volcanic activity. When combined with a couple of oxygen atoms, it transformed into carbon dioxide. The increase in CO2 created a warmer climate, known as the Jurassic Period, with lush vegetation on the land surface and plankton in the oceans.

It was the shifting of the Pangaea continent that provided today’s Middle East with all its sweet crude oil and natural gas. So at one time, dinosaurs roamed around where the Mediterranean Sea is today and during the same time period, jungles existed at the North Pole. This abundant plant life was caused by the extremely high CO2 levels, which fed animal life that eventually died and decayed into hydrocarbon, an organic compound containing a combination of hydrogen and carbon, all around the world.

In the human body, the most common element by weight is oxygen, followed by carbon and hydrogen. It is hydrogen with a neutron (heavy hydrogen) that is also responsible for the first water on earth (in last letter to the editor). It is the hydrocarbons stored in the earth’s crust that has benefited humanity. Fossil energy fuel have been the primary source of energy the last 200 years.

When hydrocarbons (coal, oil, natural gas) are burned, they expose the surrounding area to carbon dioxide. If that CO2 is not captured, it will dissipate into the atmosphere and rain down on the oceans. If we continue to burn fossil fuels to create electricity and power our vehicles — and we should — it is very important to do so as cleanly as technically possible to maintain balance on this Earth Day and all days after.

Martin Kral

Roswell

