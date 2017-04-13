Username: 1

Anyone wanting to apply for a U.S. passport can submit their applications and documentation and have their photos taken April 22.

The Roswell U.S. Postal Service will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, to process passport applications, the second year that the local operation [auth] has been opened on a weekend as a convenience to people who find it difficult to come by during weekday hours, said Homer D. Sarli.

The passport office is at the main Roswell post office, 415 N. Pennsylvania Ave. People will need to bring proof of citizenship, a photo identification card, an accepted form of payment and printed copies of the unsigned application forms that can be obtained online and can be found via a link at usps.gov. The postal service will make copies of needed documents and will take photos, Sarli said.

Passport applications will then be processed by the U.S. State Department and will be received in four to six weeks, unless people want to pay extra for expedited service to receive passports within two weeks.

For more information, call the local postal service at 575-623-9868.

