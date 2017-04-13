Username: 1

Above: Twin brothers Gerardo Ocon, left, and Eduardo Ocon sign national letters of intent Wednesday to run cross country for Western New Mexico University in Silver City in the fall. The Ocons have been a part of four district titles during their time as Coyotes. Pictured, from left (standing): RISD Director of Activities and Athletics Troy Hudson, brother Nicholas Chapa, sister Sammarelli Vargas, sister Erika Ocon, sister Arleen Ocon and Roswell High head cross country coach Brent Clay. Seated, from left: mother Leticia Ocon, Gerardo Ocon, Eduardo Ocon, father Hilario Ocon. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Below: Roswell High seniors and twin brothers Gerardo Ocon, left and Eduardo Ocon sign letters of intent to run cross country at Western New Mexico University during a small ceremony in the Coyote Den Wednesday afternoon. (AJ Dickman Photo)

When the college cross-country season opens in the fall, Western New Mexico University fans will be seeing double.

Roswell High seniors and twin brothers Eduardo and Gerardo Ocon signed national letters of intent Wednesday to compete for the Mustang cross-country team in Silver City.

The inseparable siblings are excited about the opportunity to keep participating in a sport they love while being able to stick together for at least a few more years.

“I look at it like we have a bit of a cheat compared to everybody else that’s going to college this year,” said Gerardo Ocon. “Everybody is leaving their families, going hundreds of miles away — some a little closer, some much farther — and for us, we’ll always have each other.”

But it wasn’t always certain the Ocon brothers would get to attend college and keep running together, as a junior-year track injury threatened to derail [auth] Eduardo’s career.

“I thought I wouldn’t be able to really come back and be at my best, be competitive,” said Eduardo Ocon. “But my brother got me thinking about Western and I met their coach and the team on a visit. It just hit me and I realized I really wanted to run in college. I want to get better and I think (Western head cross-country) coach (Macario) Campos will be a great coach and really help us improve.”

The Ocons have been a big part of head coach Brent Clay’s successful Coyote cross-country program, having won back-to-back District 4-5A titles twice, only coming up short during the boys’ sophomore season.

Clay shared a story from his first year with the Ocons when the coach hadn’t realized he had not one, but two strong runners.

“True story — one asked, ‘Am I going to the track meet?’ and I said, ‘I already told you you were going!’” he said. “There were 50 kids asking me questions and I didn’t even realize until then that I had twins on my team. But from day one, they’ve been committed. I’ve never had any issues or concerns about them. They never skipped practice, they always gave their best, so if anyone is deserving, it’s these two young men.”

Eduardo Ocon credited Clay with helping he and his brother grow as athletes and for keeping his commitment to them from day one.

“Coach Clay is a phenomenal coach,” he said. “Every coach in this school tells me he’s done a great job. He brought a team that wouldn’t even score at meets and built it up to 40 or 50 people in a year. He started coaching us our eighth-grade year, he let us know he’d be our cross-country coach and that we’d stick together and end it together. He kept his word.”

Ask just about any athlete, at any level, what is the worst part about training or practice and they’ll offer the same answer, with a sigh — running. But for the Ocons, running is the sport and the supportive yet competitive brothers have a slightly different way of approaching a contest.

“There’s a saying I always hear — you’re not going against the other person on the course, you’re going against the person in the mirror,” said Gerardo Ocon. “That’s true, but to me, that’s also an actual person — my twin.”

The Ocons said they have always been more encouraged and pushed by themselves than anyone else, and although they squabble, like any brothers, they also share a special connection that isn’t often appreciated until they are apart.

“We argue over any little thing,” Gerardo Ocon said. “We’re always together and we’re always competitive. The most we’ve been apart was when I went to a state track meet, just two or three days. That’s a small amount of time, and even with my friends going, it threw me off a bit. To not have your twin, who you are with all the time — that’s tough.”

In the beginning, the Ocon family, especially the twins’ other siblings, weren’t exactly thrilled to watch events.

“At first, honestly, when they got into the sport, we thought it would be weird watching because they literally just run,” said the twins’ sister, Erika Ocon. “We thought it would be boring, but at the first meet, we saw them up at the top (of the leaderboard) out of 20 or 30 runners. Seeing them push it to get where they wanted to be made it exciting. Since then, we’ve never really missed one and they’ve had our full support. We love to see how much they’ve grown and how they compete with each other.”

The boys said the competition with each other has been constant, as the boys traded status as the top runner each season.

Eduardo Ocon said his parents have always been supportive and he even appreciates his mother’s uneasiness after an injury.

“Our support system is great,” he said. “If we get hurt, my mom is always worried about us and I love her for it. But we’ve stayed the course and here we are, becoming college athletes. Our mom, dad, sisters and little cousin (Eduardo’s heartfelt nickname for his little brother), they’ve always been there.”

Clay expressed great pride in helping the Ocons achieve their goals in the sport and in the classroom — the brothers plan on studying business at Western.

“It always hurts to lose great athletes, but the special thing is watching them advance, mature and get to the point where they can compete at the next level,” he said. “They have a pretty good base and they understand what it’s going to take to succeed there. They will make an excellent contribution to Western New Mexico cross country in Silver City.”

The Ocons’ father, Hilario Ocon, summed up his boys in one word, a word that can be used to describe any distance runner that is forced to put mind over matter to cross the finish line first — tough.

