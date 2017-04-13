Username: 1

Well! As the cat said when she got her tail caught in the lawnmower, “It won’t be long now.” The construction of the new sidewalk on the north end of Main Street is almost finished. Both sides of the street [auth] to accommodate the large hoards of people walking and riding their wheelchairs to the mall and to Wal-Mart. Isn’t that great?

My understanding is the state is paying for this as it’s a state highway. Maybe the fed’s kicking some help. They both have plenty of money to spread around. The federal deficit is at almost $20 trillion and the state is trying to come up with a budget to cover their deficit. Then, a large segment of this sidewalk will have to be broken up and redone when new businesses open up on the open land, driveways to their parking area. A great use of our unlimited resources.

Robert J. Morris

Roswell

