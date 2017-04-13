Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to [auth] have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Police were dispatched to Roswell Self Storage at 11:26 a.m. Wednesday in response to a burglary call. Items reported stolen include a mini-fridge, a dumbbell set and a television set; items have a reported value of $670.

Arrests and arrest citations

Kasee Shonn Johnston, 21, of the 300 block of West Mescalero Road, was charged at 1:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Second Street for possession of marijuana.

Criminal damage

Police were dispatched to the city sanitation offices on East 12th Street at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday in response to a criminal damage call. A window was broken out of John Deere equipment with a reported value of $500.

