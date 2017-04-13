Lady Demons put up 26 runs in doubleheader
Dexter catcher Danique Blankvoort gets a hit during the Lady Demons two-game sweep over the visiting Eunice Cardinals Thursday in Dexter. The Demons [auth] took both games by mercy rule, topping the Cards 11-0 in six innings in Game 1 and 15-0 in three innings in the nightcap. Dexter improves to 13-3 on the season with a perfect 6-0 mark in District 4-A/3A. The back-to-back state champs are back in action Tuesday with a road doubleheader in Tularosa at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. (Jeannie Harris Photo)
Related Posts
« Free movie, open mic at coffee and tea house Ocon brothers sign with Western; Roswell High’s twin XC standouts to continue running together as Mustangs »