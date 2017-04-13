It’s not more rain — it’s just a water line break
An eight-inch cast iron water line at the northeast corner of Berrendo Road and North Main Street broke Thursday [auth] morning at about 10:15 a.m. City Engineer Louis Najar said that the adjacent Motel 6 was not expected to be impacted and that it was not caused by construction going on in the area. He said that the line was expected to be repaired quickly. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)
