Username: 1

Ruidoso

April 14

Free movie and open mic at Sacred Grounds

The movie “Like Father Like Son” shows as part of the Friday night free movie at Sacred Grounds Coffee and Tea House, 2704 Sudderth Drive, at 6 p.m. The movie is about a family that finds out that their 6-year-old child was accidentally switched at the hospital after birth. This film won the Jury Prize at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. Stay after the movie for Sacred Grounds’ open mic night that starts at 7 p.m. For more information, visit sacredgrounds-coffee-and-tea-house.com or call 575-257-2273.

Carlsbad

April 15-16 and 22-23

Celebrate National Park Week with free admission

Explore Carlsbad Caverns National Park with free admission on both weekends as part of a National Park Week celebration. Additional fees are required for ranger-guided tours. National Park Week is an annual event celebrating and recognizing the 417 national park sites across the nation. Spring hours are in effect at the park. The visitor center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information on cavern hours, park regulations, visitation or park tours, call 575-785-2232 or visit nps.gov/cave.

Carrizozo

April 15 – Sept. 30

Carrizozo’s Tularosa Basin Gallery hosts photography winners

The Tularosa Basin Gallery of Photography, [auth] 401 12th St., hosts New Mexico Magazine’s 16th annual Photography Competition Winners. Twenty-two prize winning photographs from New Mexico Magazine’s 16th annual Photography Competition are on exhibit until Sept. 30. For more information, call 575-937-1489.

Capitan

April 15

Easter egg hunt at Smokey Bear Historical Park

Easter is coming to Smokey Bear Historical Park for Smokey’s annual egg hunt. Calling all kids to bring your basket, pail or bag and join us. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. with photos taken with Smokey in the gazebo. The hunt will begin at 11 am. Age groups will be 0-6 and 7-12. For more information, call 575-354-2748.

Ruidoso

April 15

Easter egg hunt at Cedar Creek

The Smokey Bear Ranger Station and Ruidoso Parks and Recreation sponsor the easter egg hunt at Cedar Creek Camping Area, Cedar Creek Road. Everything starts at 10 a.m. There will be fire engine rides with the Village of Ruidoso Firefighters and Smokey Bear will be there, too. For more information, call Ruidoso Parks and Recreation at 575-257-5030.

Ruidoso Downs

April 15

Easter egg hunt at Riverside Park

The Ruidoso Downs Easter Egg Hunt will be at Riverside Park in Ruidoso Downs at 10 a.m. There will be candy and prizes and a visit with the Easter Bunny. Litter bags are available if you don’t have an Easter basket. For more information,call 575-378-4422.

Ruidoso Downs

April 15

Navajo weaving at the Hubbard Museum

Lynn Tanner of Ruidoso’s Tanner Traditions presents a lesson on the origins, art and techniques of Navajo weaving at 11:30 a.m. at the Hubbard Museum of the American West in the Cope Learning Center. For more information, call 575-378-4142.

Artesia

April 18

Tartan Terror performs

The Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St., presents for one night only the show “Tartan Terror” at 7 p.m. There will be Celtic music, comedy and entertainment. Admission is $25. Tickets can be purchased online at artesiaartscouncil.org or at the box office. For more information, call 575-746-4212.

Artesia

April 22

‘A Mid Summer Night’s Dream’

The Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St., presents an Elite Children’s Theatre performance of the Shakespeare comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets can be purchased online at artesiaartscouncil.org or at the box office. For more information, call 575-746-4212.

Hobbs

April 22

Dino night

The dino night includes stories, crafts, snacks and movies. For children ages 8-12, the event takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. and costs $10. For children 13-16, it takes place all night from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. the other day. Cost is $30. It takes place at the Western Heritage Museum & Lea County Cowboy Hall of Fame, 1 Thunderbird Circle, at New Mexico Junior College. For more information, call 575-492-2781.

Hobbs

April 22

Slam & Jam Talent Show

The 2017 Hobbs Downtown Slam & Jam Talent Show takes place on an outdoor stage between Dalmont and McKinley on Broadway Street in Hobbs during the Hobbs Downtown Slam & Jam (originally known as the Gus Macker tournament). The event is free and open to the public. Selected performers will receive the opportunity to compete for both cash prizes and special gifts. Winners will also be presented with trophies live on stage at the conclusion of the judging. For more information about the talent show, call the Lea County Center for the Arts at 575-397-ARTS.

Albuquerque

April 28-29

Gathering of Nations Powwow

Tickets are now available for the Gathering of Nations Powwow that takes place annually in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico, 300 San Pedro Dr. NE. For reservations or more information, visit gatheringofnations.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Morales says education is path to change News Alert: Roswell City Council meeting underway to decide fate of Cahoon Pool »