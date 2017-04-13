Username: 1

A lot has changed in homeowners insurance. There’s a new coverage plan from Farmers®, and it could change the home insurance industry. Farmers Smart Plan Home® is a new approach to home insurance that allows you, the home owner, to customize your coverage and get a policy tailored the way you want. And because Farmers Smart Plan Home is now available in NM, we’re able to help you become one of the first to take advantage of this new opportunity. In fact, Farmers can help you save an average of $304* or more. And, when you bundle your home insurance policy with an auto insurance policy, you could save an additional $382*. That’s a total savings of $686*.

Farmers Smart Plan Home makes it easy to get a policy tailored to you.

With three straightforward and [auth] customizable packages, Farmers Smart Plan Home allows you to get the coverage you want and nothing you don’t.

Customizing your policy is incredibly easy.

To customize your coverage, select from one of their three plans:

Premier – our premium coverage package

Enhanced – great coverage at a great value

Standard – the most affordable option. From there, we can tailor the plan to suit your situation.

With any policy, automatically earn valuable rewards at no additional cost, just for being a Farmers customer. Enjoy declining deductibles, claim forgiveness and up to 10%† claim free discount.

Get personalized service. We will review your insurance needs with you to identify potential gaps in your coverage and make you aware of all the discounts available to you.

Call today to get the coverage, and the savings, that you want.

As a free service, let us look at your home insurance and help you assess whether you’re covered the way you want. We can also show you how different custom features could impact your coverage and look for potential savings opportunities you might be missing out on. You’re pre-approved for this offer of insurance, so call (575) 622-3993 and ask how you can save an average of $686* or more.

With Farmers Smart Plan Home, you will automatically earn valuable rewards:

Declining Deductibles® allows you to earn $50 towards your deductible each year.

Claim Free Discount gives you up to a 10% discount if you’ve been claim free with Farmers, or your previous insurance company, for 3 consecutive years.

You’ll still also receive:

Claim Forgiveness means that if you’re claim free for 5 years**, your premium won’t increase as a result of your next claim.

Guaranteed Replacement Cost available to you with the Premier coverage package.

Plus, you could save up to an average of $686*!

**Less in a few states

*Based on average nationwide annual savings of new customers from 1/1/15 to 1/1/16 who switched their auto and home insurance policies (including an additional expected savings of 5% in the Smart Plan Home® product) to Farmers Insurance premiums and realized a savings. Savings may vary by state and products.

†Restrictions apply. Discounts may vary. Not available in all states. Please call our representative for details.

Insurance is underwritten by Farmers Insurance Company of America, Farmers Insurance Exchange.

Farmers® Insurance – Gina Dwyer Agency

101 W. 6th St. Roswell, NM 88201

(575) 622-3993

