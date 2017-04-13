MENU
Easter celebrations begin

April 13, 2017 • Local News

Every year children of St. John’s Catholic Church, 506 South Lincoln Ave., re-enact the stations of the cross. [auth] As the Lenten season began, the children shared the story of the Passion of Jesus. It is called the Passion because in Latin the word referred to suffering. Here we see Pontius Pilate washing his hands of guilt before sentencing Jesus Christ. (Ed Cook Photo)

