News Alert: Roswell City Council meeting underway to decide fate of Cahoon Pool
Misty and Vincent Romero listen while city officials discuss the fate of their condemned mobile home. (Jeff Tucker Photo)
Roswell’s city councilors have before them tonight a proposed resolution that would reopen the Cahoon Park Pool for the 2017 summer season.
The proposed resolution would cap repair and operational [auth] costs at $50,000.
Several supporters of reopening the pool are at tonight’s meeting.
The discussion of the pool is expected to begin soon, after the City Council considers several other matters.
The City Council is currently hearing an appeal about the condemnation of a mobile home at 1014 S. Mulberry Ave. The mobile home was heavily damaged by a fire in October 2015.
City officials say the mobile home has not been repaired. The property owner is appealing to continue living in the mobile home.
The City Council voted 5-5 to uphold the mobile home condemnation. Mayor Dennis Kintigh broke the tie, voting to condemn the mobile home.
Police are standing by in City Council chambers as the debate begins to reopen the pool.
Check back here for the latest updates on the fate of the Cahoon Park Pool.