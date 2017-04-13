Username: 1

Misty and Vincent Romero listen while city officials discuss the fate of their condemned mobile home. (Jeff Tucker Photo)

Roswell’s city councilors have before them tonight a proposed resolution that would reopen the Cahoon Park Pool for the 2017 summer season.

The proposed resolution would cap repair and operational [auth] costs at $50,000.

Several supporters of reopening the pool are at tonight’s meeting.

The discussion of the pool is expected to begin soon, after the City Council considers several other matters.

The City Council is currently hearing an appeal about the condemnation of a mobile home at 1014 S. Mulberry Ave. The mobile home was heavily damaged by a fire in October 2015.

City officials say the mobile home has not been repaired. The property owner is appealing to continue living in the mobile home.

The City Council voted 5-5 to uphold the mobile home condemnation. Mayor Dennis Kintigh broke the tie, voting to condemn the mobile home.

Police are standing by in City Council chambers as the debate begins to reopen the pool.

Check back here for the latest updates on the fate of the Cahoon Park Pool.

Related Posts

About the Author: jtucker Jeff Tucker, who joined the Roswell Daily Record in May 2014, covers courts, county and state government, politics and general assignments for the newspaper. Prior to joining the Daily Record, Tucker reported on county and state government for the Rio Grande Sun in Espanola, N.M. He began his journalism career in 1997, freelance writing for his hometown newspaper in Michigan City, Ind. Tucker also has been a journalist for several newspapers in Indiana, and for newspapers in Oil City, Pa., Robstown, Texas, and Wolf Point, Mont. He has also been a newsman for The Associated Press in Indianapolis, and an independent freelance writer for the AP in Helena, Mont. Throughout his career, Tucker has won a total of 23 individual journalism awards from the New Mexico, Montana, South Texas, West Texas, Texas and Hoosier press associations and the Associated Press. After graduating from Purdue University where Tucker studied communications and political science, he was a congressional intern in Washington, D.C. and a legislative intern for the Indiana House of Representatives.

« Free movie, open mic at coffee and tea house