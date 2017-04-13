Username: 1

Bobby Joe Montoya, age 21, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2017. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2017 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Interment will be at South Park Cemetery. Rick Montoya and Rita Montoya will be officiating. Reception to follow at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 115 West 11th St., Roswell, NM.

Bobby was born on November 16, 1995 in Roswell, NM. Bobby loved to play football and [auth] baseball. He played football for the youth league and for Mesa Middle School. He also played little league baseball. Bobby also loved writing, and most of his writing was made into songs that he would rap.

He is preceded in death by his grandmothers Josie Montoya and Elisa Reyes, his grandfather Fernando Reyes, and his siblings Rita Montoya, Adela Montoya, and Christopher Montoya.

Bobby is survived by his parents Ernest and Rita Montoya, his grandfather Dick Montoya, and his siblings Luana Dutchover, Richard Montoya and his wife Suzie, Fernando Montoya and his wife Tonia, Rosemarie Charles her husband Jose, Ruby Garcia her husband Danny, Jeremy Montoya, Promise Montoya, Katherine Montoya, Sharae Montoya, Ernest Montoya Jr., Isaiah Montoya and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Richard Montoya, Fernando Montoya, Ernest Montoya, Jr., Gabriel Smolkey, Larry Sanchez, and Rick Montoya.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jeremy Montoya, Isaiah Montoya, Gilbert John Dutchover, and Gino Romero.

To my dear,

loving brother,

I’ll miss you so much, your laughs, your smile and your heart warming touch.

Seeing you laugh was the greatest thing ever.

Your smile’s the one thing I’ll always remember.

You’re always full of joy and always seemed happy.

You brought laughter and joy when you were around me.

I remember all the great times we had through our childhood.

Racing down the street me, you, and Chris; down our neighborhood.

I remember we would fight over who ran faster. Chris chanting,

“you’re older and you still can’t pass her.”

Life was amazing to call you my brother.

I’ll miss you, always and forever.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

