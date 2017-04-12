Username: 1

A federal contractor is checking an [auth] area in Roswell for contamination near a former dry cleaning business.

Beginning this week, city spokesperson Todd Wildermuth said residents and business operators in the area of West Second Street are being contacted by representatives of a federal contractor tasked with conducting tests to determine if any negative impacts are occurring as a result of potential soil contamination from a former dry cleaning business.

The contact area spans west to east, from approximately Missouri Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, and covers about three blocks north of West Second Street and about a half block south of West Second Street.

Wildermuth said business operators and residents in the area can expect to be visited by a representative of EA Engineering, Science and Technology of Hunt Valley, Maryland.

“The representatives are beginning their door-to-door contacts with business owners and then will contact those at residential properties,” Wildermuth said in a news release issued Wednesday. “The contractor will be asking for permission to drill on each property in order to conduct monitoring for a week to ensure no hazardous gases are coming up from the ground into the business or house.”

Federal environmental officials are in charge of the testing project and will oversee any remediation action that is determined necessary.

