Above: Flooded intersections after a rain have been the norm in Roswell since the streets were first paved. Jim Gill, third generation owner of Roswell Seed, said he has memories from his high school days back in the ’60s. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

Below: Crossing the street in the rain and hail can be a [auth] test of fortitude. One intrepid pedestrian waited patiently in their black hoodie for traffic to thin out before attempting to get to the other side. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

Small hail stones fell along with heavy rains at 3:30 Wednesday. Drivers at the intersection of 23rd Street and North Main Street had to deal with standing water creating rooster tails and spraying up under the hoods of their cars. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

“Back when cars had drum brakes and spark distributors it was a fairly common occurrence to see people sitting on the side of the street,” Gill said. “They went through the deep water too fast, sprayed water all over the engine, then everything was wet under the hood and nothing would run.”

Even with today’s technology it is possible to flood the onboard computer and end up stranded. The intersection at 19th Street and North Main Street has always been a flood risk.

