A Roswell man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 41 months in prison for narcotics trafficking and firearms convictions.

Javier Madrid, 29, was also sentenced in Las Cruces to three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

Madrid was arrested in November 2015 on a criminal complaint charging him with possession of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine with intent to distribute and being a [auth] felon in possession of ammunition.

According to the complaint, on July 31, 2015, law enforcement agents executed a federal search warrant on Madrid’s residence and vehicle in Roswell where they discovered 17 grams of methamphetamine, 25 grams of heroin, 42 grams of cocaine, $3,960 in cash and multiple rounds of ammunition.

Madrid was subsequently indicted on Feb. 17, 2016. According to the indictment, Madrid committed the crimes on July 31, 2015, in Chaves County.

At the time, he was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition because he previously had been convicted of a narcotics trafficking crime.

On April 27, 2016, Madrid pleaded guilty to the indictment. In the guilty plea, Madrid admitted that on July 31, 2015, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at his home and seized methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine, which he intended to distribute to others. Madrid also admitted that the agents seized multiple rounds of ammunition during the search, which he was prohibited from possessing because of his prior felony convictions.

The case was investigated by the Roswell office of the FBI, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department.

