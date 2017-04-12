Username: 1

Court records paint a picture of a wandering drug-addicted teenager who had been kicked out of her home and denied money before she grabbed a kitchen knife during a heated argument with her mother and stabbed her mom and dad Sunday night at their home, in an all-too-familiar case of modern drug addiction among local youth.

The 54-year-old mother suffered a stab wound to her shoulder, the 62-year-old father, who reportedly tried to break up the attack, suffered a stab wound to his torso, a wound to his face and bruising under an eye, court documents state.

The parents were both treated at a local hospital Sunday night and released.

Brianna Ann Duran, 18, of Roswell, was arraigned Tuesday in Chaves County Magistrate Court on two counts of aggravated battery against a household member.

Sunday’s attack followed an incident last month in which Duran kept her family’s vehicle beyond authorization. She was charged with embezzlement of a vehicle last month.

Upon her arrest Tuesday, police said Duran, who will be 19 in June, was found with narcotic pills. She was also charged Tuesday with possession of a controlled substance.

Roswell police responded to a reported stabbing at the home of Duran’s parents in the 1000 block of Crescent Drive at about 10 p.m. Sunday. The father said his [auth] daughter had stabbed him and his wife, and left the scene.

Interviewed by police in the emergency room of the hospital, the father said his daughter had wanted money in exchange for coins.

“He advised that he refused to give Ms. Duran any money due to her drug habit,” Detective G.M. Fresquez wrote in a criminal complaint.

The father said Duran stabbed her mother during an argument in the kitchen.

“He advised that he did take Ms. (Brianna) Duran to the ground and at some point had also been stabbed, but did not know when,” Fresquez wrote.

Police said no one else was home at the time.

Duran’s mother told police her daughter had been ordered by a local judge to stay away from the family home after an incident a few weeks earlier in which her daughter had allegedly kept the family vehicle without authorization.

The mother said her daughter came to the house Sunday wanting to pick up some clothes.

“She advised that she did make a mistake of letting Ms. (Brianna) Duran come into the residence,” Fresquez wrote.

The mother told police, while in the emergency room at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center, that her daughter brought an unknown male and female with her, and was behaving belligerently, shouting, throwing items and making a mess in her bedroom.

“The mother advised that Ms. (Brianna) Duran appeared to be under the influence and she had mentioned heroin,” Fresquez wrote.

After the two unknown people waited in a car, the mother said she and her daughter argued in the kitchen about gas money. The mother said, without warning, her daughter began stabbing her with a kitchen knife.

The mother said after her husband intervened, she ran outside and her daughter followed her, but fell in the lawn.

“(The mother) advised that she was able to run back into the home and lock Ms. (Brianna) Duran out,” Fresquez wrote.

The mother told police her daughter has been living in different houses, and she didn’t know where she was following the attack.

Roswell police had responded to the family’s home March 18 in reference to an embezzled vehicle.

The mother said Duran asked to use her vehicle at about 6 p.m. March 16, and she allowed her to do so, with strict instructions to return by midnight.

“She said when the vehicle was not back at midnight, she began texting Brianna to bring the vehicle back,” Roswell officer Scott Wrenn wrote in a criminal complaint. “(The mother) said Brianna asked if she could keep the vehicle longer. (The mother) told her she needed to bring the vehicle back or she would be reporting it to the police.”

The mother told police her daughter texted her, saying if her mother called police, Brianna Duran could be killed.

The mother waited until March 18 to report the vehicle stolen.

“She also said this is not the first time she has taken the vehicle and kept it without permission,” Wrenn wrote. “(The mother) did request to file charges against Brianna for the incident.”

A warrant was issued for the alleged embezzlement of the vehicle. Duran was arrested on March 21 and had her first appearance later that day before Magistrate Judge E.J. Fouratt, when she was released on her own recognizance and ordered not to contact her parents.

Roswell police said Duran was arrested on the warrant for two counts of aggravated battery in the 1600 block of West Tilden Street at about noon Monday. Police said when she was arrested, she was found with a plastic bag containing six narcotic Clonazepam pills.

“Ms. Duran stated that the pills were prescribed to her and that she used them for anxiety,” states another criminal complaint. “Ms. Duran stated that she did not have her prescription bottle and that her mother sells her the drugs.”

