Username: 1

Jeff Tucker of the Daily Record, shown here in an interview with Gov. Susana Martinez last spring, has been named the new interim editor of the newspaper. (File Photo)

Tucker

Daily Record Publisher Barbara Beck announced the 126-year-old newspaper has a new interim editor to manage day-to-day operations of the newsroom.

Jeff Tucker, the newspaper’s managing editor, has been promoted to interim editor, effective Monday for a 90-day period, Beck announced. He succeeds Tom McDonald, whose last day with the newspaper was last week.

“Jeff has been tasked with rebuilding relationships with community members and institutions and strengthening the newspaper’s online and multimedia news presence, while maintaining the quality of local news and sports coverage in the print product,” Beck said. “I am looking forward to working with [auth] Jeff.”

Tucker joined the Daily Record in May 2014 as a general assignment reporter, principally covering local government, politics, crime and courts. He has worked his way up through the Daily Record’s newsroom ranks, serving as senior writer, night editor and managing editor before his most recent promotion.

In his new position, Tucker will continue covering local news, while managing the newsroom.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to lead the editorial department to new levels of excellence, with a renewed emphasis on breaking news coverage and nonpartisan reporting. We cannot take sides, but must allow all sides to be heard,” Tucker said. “As a mentor told me 20 years ago, ‘As long as you shoot out windows on both sides of the street, you’ll be alright.’ I also learned in the Marine Corps 30 years ago the necessity to lead by example.”

After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps and graduating from Purdue University where Tucker studied communications and political science, he was a congressional intern in Washington D.C. and a legislative intern for the Indiana House of Representatives. He began his professional journalism career in 1997, freelance writing for his hometown newspaper in Michigan City, Indiana. He got his start reporting sports for his high school newspaper.

Tucker, 51, also has been a journalist for several newspapers in Indiana, and for newspapers in Oil City, Pennsylvania, Robstown, Texas and Wolf Point, Montana. He was editor of the Record Star in Robstown and the Herald-News in Wolf Point.

Prior to joining the Daily Record, Tucker reported on county and state government for the Rio Grande SUN in Española.

Throughout his career, Tucker has won more than 20 individual journalism awards from the New Mexico, Montana, South Texas, West Texas, Texas and Hoosier press associations and the Associated Press.

Tucker said he’s proud to be a part of a family owned newspaper that has played a vital role in the community for 126 years. He said developing the growth and development of newer journalists can be the most rewarding aspect of the newspaper business.

“Overall, I believe a local newspaper thrives when it concentrates on local news and sports,” Tucker said. “We also need business and community partners, now more than ever, in the ever-challenging print news industry.”

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« DWI arrests in Chaves County Local musician in Las Divas Tejanas finals »