Mary Ray Weathersby, 80, of Roswell, passed away April 8, 2017, in Roswell, NM. Visitation will be held at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home in Roswell on April 14, 2017, from 5 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home on April 15, 2017, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Aaron [auth] Hunter of Legacy Church officiating. Burial will follow at General Douglas McBride Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements are being held by Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home. A tribute of Mary’s life may be found at andersonbethany.com where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.

Mary is survived by her five children: Dorothy Sheppard and husband, Larry of Roswell, Sharron Hunter and husband, Rudy of Roswell, Marie Jackson and husband, Efram of Dallas, LC Weathersby, Jr. and wife, Angela of Albuquerque, Charles Weathersby and wife, Lurdes of Roswell; 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents: Money Cree and Myrtle Brown; and brother, Willie Ray Brown.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Lurdes Weathersby, Denna Powers, Dr. Vaillant and Gentiva Hospice for their support and loving care during Mary’s final days.

This tribute was written in honor of Mary by her family.

