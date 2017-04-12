Username: 1

Her devotion to her music is second only to her devotion to family. Blacita Herrera has been entertaining people in Roswell and throughout New Mexico and Texas for years now. Currently she is working her way to the top in the next Diva Tejana competition. (Submitted Photo)

Blacita Herrera is representing at The Next Diva Tejana competition in San Antonio, Texas. Her considerable talent and lifelong devotion to her music has gotten her to the finals.

“I’m in what they [auth] call the Super Seis, the final six,” Herrera said. “We will perform on the 19th. We will be backed up by the producer/songwriter/musician Gabriel Zavala and his band. We’ll be sharing the stage with Ricardo Castillon y La Diferenzia that night. Then on the 22nd the Divas Stefani Montiel and Shelly Lares will announce the winner at Market Square at Fiesta De Los Reyes, and that night the winner will perform with Las Divas Tejanas.”

Herrera is working against a major setback, but she isn’t letting it slow her down.

“When we had the house fire I lost a lot of my performance outfits,” Herrera said. “So I’m starting at the bottom trying to find something to wear and to pay for the room. I have to be up there for a week. I am out looking for sponsors or donations. I’ve been going out to different establishments where I’ve played before.”

The winner will get a professional recording, a professional video and more. Herrera’s hard work has been paying off, and she’s excited.

“I want to thank every single fan for their love and support,” Herrera said. “I’ve been overwhelmed with people who came out to support me from all over New Mexico and Texas. I’ve gotten over 22,000 views.”

The competition can be followed at tejanonation.net.

